The US transferred 20,000 "anti-Shahed" missiles intended for Ukraine to the Middle East - Zelenskyy
June 8, 02:44 PM

The US transferred 20,000 "anti-Shahed" missiles intended for Ukraine to the Middle East - Zelenskyy

June 7, 03:01 PM

The exchange of bodies of the dead between the Russian Federation and Ukraine should begin next week

June 7, 02:43 PM

Canada extends duty-free import of Ukrainian goods until June 2026

June 7, 01:51 PM

Ukraine's first "gold" in 28 years: gymnast Onofriichuk wins victory at the European Championships in the individual all-around

June 7, 12:58 PM

Do not correspond to reality and agreements: Ukraine refuted the statements of the Russian Federation regarding the situation with the exchange of prisoners and repatriation of bodies

June 7, 12:42 PM

Double murder of a Ukrainian woman and her young daughter in Belgium: Sybiha instructed the embassy to keep the case under special control

Exclusive
June 7, 12:20 PM

In Kyiv, a scuffle with the police occurred in front of "KyivPride Park": law enforcement officers detained opponents of the event

June 7, 05:00 AM

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

Exclusive
June 6, 06:07 PM

Replacing Soviet components: Ukraine faces legal and technical barriers in the field of military equipment and aviation repair

June 6, 05:00 PM

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

The weakening of the heat: since today, forecasters predict a decrease in temperature and short-term rains

Kyiv • UNN

 1000 views

On June 9, a decrease in temperature to +19+24 degrees is expected in Ukraine due to a cold atmospheric front. In some regions, short-term rains and thunderstorms will occur, and gusts of wind are possible in the west.

The weakening of the heat: since today, forecasters predict a decrease in temperature and short-term rains

On Monday, June 9, a cold atmospheric front will cross Ukraine, and it will bring a weakening of the heat. The air temperature will drop to a comfortable +19+24 degrees. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

Today, forecasters predict variable cloudiness in Ukraine. Short-term rains and thunderstorms are predicted in the afternoon in Sumy, most central, Odesa and Mykolaiv regions. No precipitation in the rest of the territory.

Wind south-westerly with a transition to north-westerly, 7 - 12 meters per second, in the western regions in the afternoon gusts of 15 - 20 meters per second.

In the western regions, up to +17…+22 is expected in the afternoon, in most northern, Vinnytsia and Cherkasy regions, the temperature at night is +15…+20, a decrease in the daytime to +23…+28.

Hot weather will remain in the rest of the territory: +29…+34 during the day, in the south-east of the country in places strong heat +35…+37.astrohh

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

Weather and environment
Vinnytsia Oblast
Mykolaiv Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Cherkasy Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Ukraine
