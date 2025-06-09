The weakening of the heat: since today, forecasters predict a decrease in temperature and short-term rains

On Monday, June 9, a cold atmospheric front will cross Ukraine, and it will bring a weakening of the heat. The air temperature will drop to a comfortable +19+24 degrees. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

Today, forecasters predict variable cloudiness in Ukraine. Short-term rains and thunderstorms are predicted in the afternoon in Sumy, most central, Odesa and Mykolaiv regions. No precipitation in the rest of the territory.

Wind south-westerly with a transition to north-westerly, 7 - 12 meters per second, in the western regions in the afternoon gusts of 15 - 20 meters per second.

In the western regions, up to +17…+22 is expected in the afternoon, in most northern, Vinnytsia and Cherkasy regions, the temperature at night is +15…+20, a decrease in the daytime to +23…+28.

Hot weather will remain in the rest of the territory: +29…+34 during the day, in the south-east of the country in places strong heat +35…+37.astrohh

