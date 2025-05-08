We will work together for a just peace: Zelenskyy spoke with new German Chancellor Merz
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed support for Ukraine and prospects for cooperation with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. The German Chancellor assured of continued support.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a conversation with Federal Chancellor of Germany Friedrich Merz, agreed to work on the implementation of "many important things", reports UNN.
Details
The President of Ukraine called the conversation good and detailed.
I once again congratulated him on his election to the position and wished him success. We expect that Germany will continue to play one of the key roles in supporting Ukraine, to protect our people now and to rebuild the country after the end of the war
The head of state emphasized that there is great potential for partnership between Ukraine and Germany, and "we have already agreed to work on the implementation of many important things."
We discussed the prospects for cooperation. The Chancellor assured of continued support for Ukraine. It was important to hear this. Thank you!
Also, according to Zelenskyy, they talked about how to make diplomacy even more meaningful.
We will work together for a decent peace. We are planning a schedule of contacts for the near future. Thank you for the support from Germany in protecting the lives of our people and international law
Zelenskyy and von der Leyen discussed Ukraine's accession to the EU and the opening of clusters08.05.25, 19:05 • 7926 views