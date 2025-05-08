$41.440.02
47.070.11
ukenru
The First American Pontiff: What is Known About Pope Leo XIV
05:55 PM • 8516 views

The First American Pontiff: What is Known About Pope Leo XIV

Exclusive
01:38 PM • 58254 views

Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded

01:00 PM • 113596 views

UN: April was the month with the highest number of civilian casualties in Ukraine since September 2024

Exclusive
May 8, 12:19 PM • 88575 views

"Such recommendations have not been received": the Ministry of Education and Science commented on information about the transition of some Ukrainian universities to distance learning

May 8, 12:11 PM • 95384 views

The head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk, received the title of Hero of Ukraine

May 8, 11:49 AM • 146070 views

A bargain or a trap? Pitfalls of the "gray" market of technology in Ukraine

May 8, 11:18 AM • 101448 views

The Verkhovna Rada ratified the agreement between Ukraine and the United States on critical minerals.

May 8, 10:52 AM • 114782 views

From 3 hours to almost 3 years: unusual stories of Vatican conclaves

Exclusive
May 8, 08:51 AM • 42682 views

Ukrainian companies can produce up to 10 million UAVs per year: conditions named

May 8, 07:53 AM • 55654 views

Ministry of Economy expects that the investment fund with the US start operating within a few weeks

We will work together for a just peace: Zelenskyy spoke with new German Chancellor Merz

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6182 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed support for Ukraine and prospects for cooperation with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. The German Chancellor assured of continued support.

We will work together for a just peace: Zelenskyy spoke with new German Chancellor Merz

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a conversation with Federal Chancellor of Germany Friedrich Merz, agreed to work on the implementation of "many important things", reports UNN.

Details

The President of Ukraine called the conversation good and detailed.

I once again congratulated him on his election to the position and wished him success. We expect that Germany will continue to play one of the key roles in supporting Ukraine, to protect our people now and to rebuild the country after the end of the war

- Zelenskyy said.

The head of state emphasized that there is great potential for partnership between Ukraine and Germany, and "we have already agreed to work on the implementation of many important things."

We discussed the prospects for cooperation. The Chancellor assured of continued support for Ukraine. It was important to hear this. Thank you!

- added the President.

Also, according to Zelenskyy, they talked about how to make diplomacy even more meaningful.

We will work together for a decent peace. We are planning a schedule of contacts for the near future. Thank you for the support from Germany in protecting the lives of our people and international law

- the Head of State summarized.

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
Friedrich Merz
European Union
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine
Brent
$62.86
Bitcoin
$101,031.00
S&P 500
$5,694.11
Tesla
$287.78
Газ TTF
$35.34
Золото
$3,313.51
Ethereum
$2,046.40