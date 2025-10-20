We will strengthen sanctions against Russia - Yermak

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak announced the strengthening of sanctions against Russia. He reported this on Telegram, according to UNN.

Details

Ahead is the strengthening of sanctions against Russia - he wrote.

However, he did not specify what exactly it was about and when it would happen.

Recall

The European Union proposed to impose restrictions against three companies that provided fake flags to sanctioned oil tankers of Russia's shadow fleet. These measures are part of a new EU sanctions package, which is currently being discussed among member states.

EU presented the 19th package of sanctions against Russia: it includes a ban on Russian LNG, affected oil, banks, crypto, trade, China and India