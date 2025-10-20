We will strengthen sanctions against Russia - Yermak

$41.730.10
48.760.24
ukenru
08:37 AM • 7832 views
The President spoke about the areas of the front where the situation has improved
08:22 AM • 24131 views
Louvre Heist: Key Details of the High-Profile Crime
08:16 AM • 13630 views
Zelenskyy initiates extension of martial law and mobilization in Ukraine: draft laws already in Rada
Exclusive
07:13 AM • 17795 views
Every orphan will receive housing after 18 years: how the new law will work
October 20, 04:24 AM • 21066 views
Trump is still deciding whether to give Ukraine Tomahawk missiles – Vance
October 20, 02:26 AM • 24264 views
US President denies calling on Zelenskyy to surrender DonbasVideo
October 19, 06:24 PM • 63306 views
Trump urged Zelenskyy to accept Moscow's terms, otherwise Putin would "destroy" Ukraine - FT
Exclusive
October 19, 03:10 PM • 100704 views
A week that changes the world around us: astro-forecast for October 20-27Photo
October 19, 02:19 PM • 53106 views
End of peace in the Middle East? Israel launched powerful airstrikes on Gaza after militant attacks - mediaVideo
October 19, 09:24 AM • 47570 views
Russians launched over 3270 attack drones and 1370 aerial bombs at Ukraine in a week - ZelenskyyVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
3.6m/s
76%
749mm
Popular news
Giving away for free: Berlin wants to increase fines for items left on the streetOctober 20, 12:48 AM • 18241 views
Pope Leo XIV canonized the first saints from Venezuela: who entered the ranks of saintsPhotoOctober 20, 01:06 AM • 14635 views
4,400-year-old pink door found in Egypt that cannot be opened: detailsOctober 20, 01:54 AM • 27221 views
Railway damaged in Sumy region due to Russian shelling: trains delayed04:49 AM • 23511 views
New elite of Ukrainian business: a ranking of young entrepreneurs who are building global businesses despite the warPhoto08:14 AM • 14386 views
Publications
Louvre Heist: Key Details of the High-Profile Crime08:22 AM • 24131 views
New elite of Ukrainian business: a ranking of young entrepreneurs who are building global businesses despite the warPhoto08:14 AM • 14622 views
A week that changes the world around us: astro-forecast for October 20-27Photo
Exclusive
October 19, 03:10 PM • 100705 views
Ukrainian Youth Slang: A Dictionary of Modern Words and TermsPhotoOctober 19, 08:35 AM • 68035 views
AI in modern weapons: why the topic has become relevant, and what risks it carriesPhoto
Exclusive
October 17, 07:15 AM • 146992 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Andriy Yermak
Kaya Kallas
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Hungary
Slovakia
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jennifer Lopez revealed the name of the actor who is the best kisserOctober 19, 04:31 AM • 54403 views
New Facebook button allows AI to view photos you haven't uploaded yetOctober 18, 06:19 AM • 56577 views
She was in his inner circle for years: Media revealed Eminem's new girlfriendOctober 17, 08:07 PM • 75517 views
Sam Fender wins Mercury Prize 2025 for album "People Watching"VideoOctober 17, 10:57 AM • 74299 views
Actor Channing Tatum and his beloved Inka Williams impressed with a passionate kiss at the film's premiere: photoPhotoOctober 15, 03:48 PM • 100480 views
Actual
The Diplomat
Social network
MIM-104 Patriot
MiG-31
Financial Times

We will strengthen sanctions against Russia - Yermak

Kyiv • UNN

 • 304 views

Andriy Yermak announced the upcoming strengthening of sanctions against Russia. Details and timelines remain unknown.

We will strengthen sanctions against Russia - Yermak

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak announced the strengthening of sanctions against Russia. He reported this on Telegram, according to UNN.

Details

Ahead is the strengthening of sanctions against Russia

- he wrote.

However, he did not specify what exactly it was about and when it would happen.

Recall

The European Union proposed to impose restrictions against three companies that provided fake flags to sanctioned oil tankers of Russia's shadow fleet. These measures are part of a new EU sanctions package, which is currently being discussed among member states.

EU presented the 19th package of sanctions against Russia: it includes a ban on Russian LNG, affected oil, banks, crypto, trade, China and India19.09.25, 15:00 • 42359 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Social network
War in Ukraine
European Union
Andriy Yermak