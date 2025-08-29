We will remind him of this: Zelenskyy on Trump's deadline for Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine will remind US President Donald Trump about the deadline Trump gave to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. Zelenskyy made this statement during a briefing, as reported by UNN.

Details

"There are conversations, there is a dialogue with President Trump. Each of us must be responsible for what we say and what we are ready for. We spoke with him (Trump - ed.) in a bilateral track, and then with the Europeans, that we confirm these platforms, and our question was: 'How long do we wait?' We wait for some strong steps from the US towards Russia, because you have just offered us, and we immediately agreed, but Russia has not yet agreed. And then the president said: 'We will be ready in two or three weeks.' Two weeks will be on Monday, and we will remind him of this," Zelenskyy said.

Addition

On August 16, after a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, US President Donald Trump said that he did not plan to impose additional "serious consequences" against Moscow for now, but added that he would think about it later.

"Because of what happened today, I don't think I need to think about it now. Maybe I'll have to think about it in two or three weeks, but we don't need to think about it now," Trump said then.

On August 18, Trump stated that in a week or two, it might be possible to end the war. Both sides want to reach an agreement.

On August 21, in a conversation with Todd Starnes Show podcast host, Trump said that in approximately two weeks, the US would be able to assess the prospects for achieving peace in Ukraine.

On August 22, Trump expressed concern about further developments in Ukraine over the next two weeks.

In July, Trump said that he was going to set a new deadline for Russia regarding a ceasefire agreement in Russia's war against Ukraine, approximately 10 or 12 days.