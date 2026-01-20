We will eventually defeat the "Shaheds" - President of Ukraine Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine has not run out of air defense missiles, but rather Russia has increased its missile and "Shahed" drone attacks. However, according to the President, Ukraine will eventually cope with the "Shaheds," UNN reports.

Regarding air defense. In my opinion, the figures we have show that we have not run out of air defense missiles. Russia has increased its missile attacks. We have a few more systems, much more ballistic missiles that Russia uses. They receive components from, unfortunately, partner countries, from the private sector. But, nevertheless, we need to reduce their ability to produce these missiles. This is not happening yet. Therefore, we need more missiles, more air defense. Since they have increased ballistic missile use, nothing works except PAC-3. I mean Patriot missiles - said Zelenskyy.

He added that Russia has increased the use of "Shaheds," but Ukraine has significantly increased the number of interceptors.

That is, we are finding tools, we will eventually defeat the "Shaheds." We must do this, there is no other way to survive. As for ballistic missiles, the key is currently in the hands of the United States. It is very important that supplies are on time. That PURL works and partners help purchase the appropriate missiles - the President noted.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to another Russian attack with a significant number of ballistic and cruise missiles and over 300 drones. He indicated that the day before this strike, Ukraine received the necessary missiles, "and this significantly helped," as air defense worked on a significant number of targets.