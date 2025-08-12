"We see nothing new": the European Commission reacted to Orban's refusal to sign the statement on Ukraine

The European Commission reacted to the refusal of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán to sign a statement in support of Ukraine amid preparations for a meeting between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Guardian.

Details

Arianna Podesta, Deputy Chief Spokesperson for the European Commission, welcomed the US President's steps towards achieving peace for Ukraine, which "is just, lasting, and respects Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity."

She added that the European Union and Ukraine are already working to ensure that their position is taken into account during the meeting of the American and Russian leaders. At the same time, commenting on Hungary's refusal to sign the relevant statement, Podesta said that she "sees nothing new in this."

There is nothing new in this. There is also nothing new in the fact that we need unity to be strong, and if we do not have this unity, then only one party benefits from it, and that is Russia. - said the spokesperson.

Additionally

On Tuesday, August 12, EU member state leaders appealed to Donald Trump ahead of his meeting with the Russian dictator. They declared their support for Ukraine's territorial integrity, assured that they would continue to provide political, financial, economic, humanitarian, military, and diplomatic support to Ukraine, and would not abandon new sanctions against Russia.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán refused to sign this statement.

Recall

Earlier, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán stated that his country had stopped Ukraine's accession to the European Union. According to him, Ukraine's accession to the EU would inevitably "drag" Hungary into a war with Russia.