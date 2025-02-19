We need a sustainable peace: Macron tells Zelensky about contacts with leaders of Europe and Canada

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, UNN reports with reference to the OP.

Details

According to the statement, Emmanuel Macron informed about his current contacts with the leaders of Europe and Canada. Europe needs sustainable peace, and it can only be based on reliable security guarantees. The President of Ukraine emphasized that our country greatly appreciated such a common position.

Zelenskyy and Macron also coordinated diplomatic work for the near future, the OP added.

The President of Ukraine noted that France values freedom as much as Ukraine does and thanked for the support.

European leaders find no quick answer at Ukraine summit amid Trump's remarks - Politico