“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 42598 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 67784 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 104334 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 71400 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 116362 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100846 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112998 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116686 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 152635 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115166 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

February 28, 02:05 AM • 109419 views
February 28, 05:35 AM • 82738 views
February 28, 05:48 AM • 49257 views
09:03 AM • 76594 views
09:59 AM • 34564 views
09:20 AM • 104325 views
06:23 AM • 116356 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 152633 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 143344 views
February 27, 09:18 AM • 175721 views
09:59 AM • 34564 views
09:03 AM • 76594 views
February 26, 05:09 PM • 134011 views
February 26, 03:18 PM • 135907 views
February 26, 08:37 AM • 164195 views
We need a sustainable peace: Macron tells Zelensky about contacts with leaders of Europe and Canada

We need a sustainable peace: Macron tells Zelensky about contacts with leaders of Europe and Canada

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 58933 views

The Presidents of Ukraine and France discussed security guarantees and sustainable peace in Europe. The leaders coordinated diplomatic work and exchanged views on support for Ukraine.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, UNN reports with reference to the OP.

Details

According to the statement, Emmanuel Macron informed about his current contacts with the leaders of Europe and Canada. Europe needs sustainable peace, and it can only be based on reliable security guarantees. The President of Ukraine emphasized that our country greatly appreciated such a common position.

Zelenskyy and Macron also coordinated diplomatic work for the near future, the OP added.

The President of Ukraine noted that France values freedom as much as Ukraine does and thanked for the support.

European leaders find no quick answer at Ukraine summit amid Trump's remarks - Politico18.02.25, 08:40 • 62083 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
emmanuel-macronEmmanuel Macron
canadaCanada
franceFrance
europeEurope
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising