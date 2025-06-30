“We must provide Ukraine with everything necessary”: The President on the next heating season

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with the Minister of Energy, as well as with the head of Naftogaz. The discussion, in particular, concerned preparations for the new heating season, UNN reports.

The President emphasized that it is necessary to provide Ukraine with everything it needs.

Electricity generation, gas issues. We must provide Ukraine with everything necessary. And this applies not only, by the way, to the provision of resources - the energy itself, but also to the work of all our energy workers, many employees and female employees of the industry - Zelenskyy emphasized.

According to him, "hundreds of thousands of our people" do everything daily so that Ukraine "can live and there are no blackouts."

"We have already endured three winters of full-scale war. This is colossal work to maintain the resilience of the entire country," the head of state said.

Recall

Statements that Ukrainians will allegedly freeze in winter are untrue, the Ministry of Energy said. They noted that Ukraine will be provided with gas in the amount necessary to pass the heating season.

