IMF approves 8th EFF program review, Ukraine to soon receive $500 million - Shmyhal
07:06 PM • 2902 views
IMF approves 8th EFF program review, Ukraine to soon receive $500 million - Shmyhal
June 30, 02:53 PM • 60277 views
EU and Ukraine reach agreement on new trade terms: what's expected
Exclusive
June 30, 12:58 PM • 100212 views
Canadian passport is not an indulgence: how the claimant for "Gulliver" Adamovsky tries to hide his Russian citizenship
Exclusive
June 30, 12:57 PM • 58217 views
How not to fall victim to apartment fraudsters: main signs of deception when renting
Exclusive
June 30, 10:13 AM • 63938 views
Ukraine prepares to reform the title "Mother Heroine": what will change?
June 30, 09:40 AM • 76945 views
Strike on Kryvyi Rih on June 30: enemy UAV hit near military enlistment office
June 30, 06:31 AM • 146132 views
What changes await Ukrainians in July: a new voltage standard in the power grid and the return of salary indexation
June 29, 04:28 PM • 122109 views
President Zelenskyy posthumously awarded pilot Maksym Ustymenko the title of Hero of Ukraine: details of the decree
June 29, 02:43 PM • 119894 views
Trump considers new sanctions against Russia after July vacation - Senator Lindsey Graham
Exclusive
June 29, 10:23 AM • 104349 views
A Week on the Growing Moon: Astro-Forecast for June 30 - July 6
Tags
Authors
Canadian passport is not an indulgence: how the claimant for "Gulliver" Adamovsky tries to hide his Russian citizenship
"We must provide Ukraine with everything necessary": The President on the next heating season

Kyiv • UNN

 • 268 views

According to Zelenskyy, "hundreds of thousands of our people" do everything daily to ensure that Ukraine "can live and that there are no blackouts."

"We must provide Ukraine with everything necessary": The President on the next heating season

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with the Minister of Energy, as well as with the head of Naftogaz. The discussion, in particular, concerned preparations for the new heating season, UNN reports.

Details

The President emphasized that it is necessary to provide Ukraine with everything it needs.

Electricity generation, gas issues. We must provide Ukraine with everything necessary. And this applies not only, by the way, to the provision of resources - the energy itself, but also to the work of all our energy workers, many employees and female employees of the industry

- Zelenskyy emphasized.

According to him, "hundreds of thousands of our people" do everything daily so that Ukraine "can live and there are no blackouts."

"We have already endured three winters of full-scale war. This is colossal work to maintain the resilience of the entire country," the head of state said.

Recall

Statements that Ukrainians will allegedly freeze in winter are untrue, the Ministry of Energy said. They noted that Ukraine will be provided with gas in the amount necessary to pass the heating season.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Economy
Naftogaz
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
