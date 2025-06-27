$41.590.08
Kuzminykh and medicine: what is a person with an engineering degree and a case from NABU doing in the Verkhovna Rada's pharmaceutical subcommittee?
Kuzminykh and medicine: what is a person with an engineering degree and a case from NABU doing in the Verkhovna Rada's pharmaceutical subcommittee?
Demand recovers: what is happening with tourism in Ukraine, and how have prices changed
In Donetsk region, unknown assailants shot dead a mother, son, and their dog
Chernyshov case: the court announced a break until 16:30
DPRK deployed up to 11,000 elite reserve fighters to the war against Ukraine, Kim Jong Un may send a new contingent - Umerov
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
"We expect good news soon": Budanov hinted at a new prisoner exchange
Most have been in captivity since 2022: Zelensky announced a new stage of prisoner exchange with the Russian Federation
<p>Меджліс намагається залучити Туреччину для повернення кримських політв'язнів - Чубаров</p>
Covering up or turning a blind eye? ARMA Head Duma ignores the scandal with his deputy and "Ukrbud"
Kherson region should be prepared for a prolonged absence of electricity due to the Russian attack on the energy sector - RMA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1236 views

Russian troops attacked an energy facility, which led to power outages in a number of settlements in the Kherson region. Residents are urged to prepare for a prolonged absence of electricity.

Russian troops attacked a critical energy facility, causing power outages in several settlements in the Kherson region; residents should prepare for a prolonged absence of electricity, announced Kherson OVA head Oleksandr Prokudin on Friday in Telegram, writes UNN.

On the eve of Constitution Day, the Russians decided to plunge the Kherson region into darkness by attacking a critical energy facility. Due to the attack, there are problems with electricity supply in a number of settlements. I ask residents of the region to prepare for a prolonged absence of light.

- wrote Prokudin.

He emphasized that energy workers are doing everything possible to stabilize the situation.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar
Prokudin Oleksandr Serhiyovych
Kherson Oblast
Kherson
Tesla
