Kherson region should be prepared for a prolonged absence of electricity due to the Russian attack on the energy sector - RMA

Russian troops attacked a critical energy facility, causing power outages in several settlements in the Kherson region; residents should prepare for a prolonged absence of electricity, announced Kherson OVA head Oleksandr Prokudin on Friday in Telegram, writes UNN.

On the eve of Constitution Day, the Russians decided to plunge the Kherson region into darkness by attacking a critical energy facility. Due to the attack, there are problems with electricity supply in a number of settlements. I ask residents of the region to prepare for a prolonged absence of light. - wrote Prokudin.

He emphasized that energy workers are doing everything possible to stabilize the situation.

Supplement

Earlier, power supply problems were reported in Kherson.

Power outages in Kherson due to enemy attacks