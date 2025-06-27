Power outages in Kherson due to enemy attacks

In Kherson, there are power outages due to enemy attacks, Yaroslav Shank, head of the Kherson City Military Administration, reported on Friday on Telegram, writes UNN.

Due to enemy shelling, power outages are observed in Kherson - wrote Shanko.

According to him, specialists are studying the extent of the damage and determining the time frame for emergency recovery work.

Addition

According to Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson RMA, 4 people were injured in Kherson region due to Russian aggression yesterday. The National Police in the region clarified that four women received injuries of varying severity as a result of enemy actions.

Under enemy drone terror, artillery shelling and air strikes, as reported by the head of the RMA, were 22 settlements, including Kherson. According to the National Police in the region, Russians used helicopters for attacks, among other things.

Russian troops, according to Prokudin, struck social infrastructure; residential areas of the region's settlements, including damaging 7 multi-story buildings and 25 private houses. The occupiers also disfigured gas pipelines, outbuildings, garages, and private cars. In addition, according to police, the buildings of two educational institutions were damaged.