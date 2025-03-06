We hope for a meaningful meeting next week between the teams of Ukraine and the USA - Zelensky
Kyiv • UNN
The teams of Ukraine and the USA have resumed work and plan to meet next week. The negotiations will take place on March 11 in Saudi Arabia with the participation of high-ranking US officials.
Ukraine hopes for a meaningful meeting next week with the American team. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelensky speaking at a meeting of the Euro Council, reports UNN.
I want to inform all of you that our teams – Ukraine and America – have resumed work. We hope for a meaningful meeting next week.
Supplement
On March 5, Zelensky reported that the teams of Ukraine and the USA started working on the meeting today. Kyiv hopes for the first results next week.
Fox News journalist Jackie Heinrich reports that next Tuesday, March 11, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, U.S. Special Representative for Middle East Affairs Steve Vitkoff, and National Security Advisor Mike Waltz will head to Saudi Arabia for negotiations with Ukraine.