We have preserved production and have an increase in the number of entrepreneurs - Brovary mayor about the business climate in the community during the war

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing
How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

111 combat engagements on the front line per day: the General Staff reported where it is hottest

Ukraine has solved the problem with manpower at the front - Commander-in-Chief of the Joint Armed Forces of NATO in Europe

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"Mommy's achievements": The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

We have preserved production and have an increase in the number of entrepreneurs - Brovary mayor about the business climate in the community during the war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 114070 views

The number of entrepreneurs and companies in the Brovary community increased during martial law. Mayor Ihor Sapozhko reported attracting UAH 466 million in investments and creating 600 new jobs.

We have preserved production and have an increase in the number of entrepreneurs - Brovary mayor about the business climate in the community during the war

During the period of martial law, the number of various companies and individual entrepreneurs has increased in the Brovary community of Kyiv region. This was reported by the mayor of Brovary, Ihor Sapozhko, in a commentary to UNN.

Details

In total, more than 18 thousand different business entities have been registered in the Brovary community so far. 

"Both in 2022 and 2023, the number of individual entrepreneurs in our hromada increased. Today there are more than ten thousand of them in our hromada. Last year we also saw an increase in the number of micro and small enterprises. In general, almost 95% of the business in our community is micro-entrepreneurship, which covers various areas of business activity: provision of household services, trade, restaurant and hotel business, transportation services, information and consulting services, and much more.

This means that, despite the full-scale Russian invasion and the difficult situation in the country, the residents of our community want to do business, pay taxes, and create new jobs. And we, as the authorities, must create comfortable conditions for this within our powers," said Igor Sapozhko.

Infrastructure support, help with finding a job - an economist explains how community authorities can facilitate the opening of new businesses16.10.24, 17:03 • 119732 views

According to the mayor of Brovary, one of the key tasks in 2022 was to prevent the closure of the community's industrial enterprises.

Our companies produce food, beverages, clothing, textiles, chemicals and pharmaceuticals, rubber and plastic products, and wheeled vehicles. Before the full-scale invasion, more than a third of them were exporting to foreign markets. Russian aggression disrupted trade relations. Businesses could not ship products or receive raw materials on time, employees left for other regions of Ukraine or abroad, and several companies were damaged by enemy attacks. In the fall, blackouts added to all these problems. And I am grateful to all the managers and owners of the companies who managed to adapt to the new conditions and resume production. Moreover, some of them are setting up new production lines and warehouses

- said Ihor Sapozhko.

The mayor of Brovary added that the community authorities are doing their best to stimulate entrepreneurial activity. In particular, to this end, they hold electronic auctions for the sale of land lease rights and lease vacant communal premises. In addition, the city council actively engages international partners, various specialized organizations and foundations that implement business support projects in the community.

Recall

Brovary Mayor Ihor Sapozhko told UNNthat during martial law, 76 investment projects managed to attract more than UAH 466 million in investment and create almost 600 new jobs.   

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

EconomyKyivKyiv region
Ukraine
Brovary
