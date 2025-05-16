"We have a common goal": Zelenskyy and Milatović discussed pressure on Russia and cooperation between Ukraine and Montenegro

$41.470.07
Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia European leaders reacted cautiously to the results of the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, which took place in Istanbul on March 29. In particular, French President Emmanuel Macron said that he would remain vigilant and coordinate with Ukraine. "We will remain vigilant and in close coordination with Ukraine. The priority is to achieve a ceasefire and a withdrawal of troops," Macron said. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also expressed caution, saying that the statements from Moscow should be treated with skepticism. "We have seen some movement in the negotiations, but we must remain skeptical," Scholz said. "It is important that words are followed by deeds." British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on Russia to "judge by its actions" and said that the UK would continue to increase economic pressure on Russia. "We will continue to increase the economic pressure on Russia and we will judge the Putin regime by its actions, not by its words," Johnson said. Overall, European leaders welcomed the fact that negotiations were taking place, but stressed that it was important to see concrete results on the ground. They also reiterated their support for Ukraine and their determination to hold Russia accountable for its aggression.
Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia European leaders reacted cautiously to the results of the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, which took place in Istanbul on March 29. In particular, French President Emmanuel Macron said that he would remain vigilant and coordinate with Ukraine. "We will remain vigilant and in close coordination with Ukraine. The priority is to achieve a ceasefire and a withdrawal of troops," Macron said. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also expressed caution, saying that the statements from Moscow should be treated with skepticism. "We have seen some movement in the negotiations, but we must remain skeptical," Scholz said. "It is important that words are followed by deeds." British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on Russia to "judge by its actions" and said that the UK would continue to increase economic pressure on Russia. "We will continue to increase the economic pressure on Russia and we will judge the Putin regime by its actions, not by its words," Johnson said. Overall, European leaders welcomed the fact that negotiations were taking place, but stressed that it was important to see concrete results on the ground. They also reiterated their support for Ukraine and their determination to hold Russia accountable for its aggression.

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

During negotiations with Russia, the exchange of prisoners "1000 for 1000" was discussed - Umerov

Why the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market in Ukraine may lead to a shortage of medicines and development of the shadow market - expert opinion (VIDEO)

Zelenskyy on negotiations in Istanbul: Russian representatives cannot even agree to a ceasefire

The EU is preparing new sanctions against Russia: Nord Stream, shadow fleet and banks under attack - von der Leyen

Ukraine in negotiations with the EU on a transitional period of visa-free trade - Shmyhal

Trump said he will meet with Putin "as soon as we can set it up"

Zelenskyy: Russia has launched an offensive in all directions, the main one being Sumy

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia European leaders reacted cautiously to the results of the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, which took place in Istanbul on March 29. In particular, French President Emmanuel Macron said that he would remain vigilant and coordinate with Ukraine. "We will remain vigilant and in close coordination with Ukraine. The priority is to achieve a ceasefire and a withdrawal of troops," Macron said. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also expressed caution, saying that the statements from Moscow should be treated with skepticism. "We have seen some movement in the negotiations, but we must remain skeptical," Scholz said. "It is important that words are followed by deeds." British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on Russia to "judge by its actions" and said that the UK would continue to increase economic pressure on Russia. "We will continue to increase the economic pressure on Russia and we will judge the Putin regime by its actions, not by its words," Johnson said. Overall, European leaders welcomed the fact that negotiations were taking place, but stressed that it was important to see concrete results on the ground. They also reiterated their support for Ukraine and their determination to hold Russia accountable for its aggression.

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

"We have a common goal": Zelenskyy and Milatović discussed pressure on Russia and cooperation between Ukraine and Montenegro

Kyiv • UNN

 590 views

The Presidents of Ukraine and Montenegro discussed efforts for a just peace and strengthening cooperation in various fields, including European integration. They also agreed on a schedule of events with the participation of leaders of Southeast European countries.

"We have a common goal": Zelenskyy and Milatović discussed pressure on Russia and cooperation between Ukraine and Montenegro

On Friday, May 16, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the head of Montenegro, Jakov Milatovic. The leaders discussed in detail the position that Russia is demonstrating and the need to increase pressure for the sake of peace. The meeting also discussed the prospects of cooperation between Ukraine and Montenegro in various fields. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the Ukrainian leader and his Official Internet Representation.

Details

It is noted that the President of Ukraine once again emphasized that our state is making every possible effort for a just end to the war. In particular, Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about a constructive dialogue with US President Donald Trump, readiness for a complete, unconditional ceasefire and direct negotiations with Russia at the highest level.

The Presidents of Ukraine and Montenegro discussed in detail the position that Russia is demonstrating and the need to increase pressure for the sake of peace.

They also spoke about efforts for a just peace and pressure on Russia, which should bring it closer. We must do everything possible to end this war fairly, as it is necessary for everyone who values international order.

- said the President of Ukraine.

The leaders also discussed the prospects of cooperation between Ukraine and Montenegro in various fields and agreed to work on its development.

We agreed to strengthen cooperation between Ukraine and Montenegro in various fields. We will exchange experience on the way to the EU: we have a common goal and can work together to bring it closer as soon as possible 

- said Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Special attention was paid to the European integration of Ukraine and Montenegro. Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Jakov Milatovic agreed to continue exchanging experience in this process.

In addition, the presidents agreed on a schedule of upcoming events with the participation of the leaders of the countries of Southeast Europe.

"I am grateful to the people of Montenegro for their support of Ukraine," Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote.

Let us remind you

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held meetings with representatives of allied countries on May 16. In particular, he met with the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Dick Schoof. During the meeting with the head of the Dutch government, the President of Ukraine thanked for the strong support. He stressed that this year the Netherlands has almost tripled the amount of defense assistance.

On Friday, May 16, the Ukrainian leader also met with Rosen Zhelyazkov and discussed a ceasefire and security guarantees. They also discussed the completion of the Khmelnytskyi NPP and cooperation in the Black Sea region.

Zelenskyy also discussed with the Swedish Prime Minister the results of the negotiations in Turkey and increasing pressure on Russia. The parties focused on cooperation within the coalition of willing.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarPolitics
Montenegro
Donald Trump
Sweden
Netherlands
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
