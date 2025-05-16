"We have a common goal": Zelenskyy and Milatović discussed pressure on Russia and cooperation between Ukraine and Montenegro

On Friday, May 16, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the head of Montenegro, Jakov Milatovic. The leaders discussed in detail the position that Russia is demonstrating and the need to increase pressure for the sake of peace. The meeting also discussed the prospects of cooperation between Ukraine and Montenegro in various fields. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the Ukrainian leader and his Official Internet Representation.

Details

It is noted that the President of Ukraine once again emphasized that our state is making every possible effort for a just end to the war. In particular, Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about a constructive dialogue with US President Donald Trump, readiness for a complete, unconditional ceasefire and direct negotiations with Russia at the highest level.

The Presidents of Ukraine and Montenegro discussed in detail the position that Russia is demonstrating and the need to increase pressure for the sake of peace.

They also spoke about efforts for a just peace and pressure on Russia, which should bring it closer. We must do everything possible to end this war fairly, as it is necessary for everyone who values international order. - said the President of Ukraine.

The leaders also discussed the prospects of cooperation between Ukraine and Montenegro in various fields and agreed to work on its development.

We agreed to strengthen cooperation between Ukraine and Montenegro in various fields. We will exchange experience on the way to the EU: we have a common goal and can work together to bring it closer as soon as possible - said Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Special attention was paid to the European integration of Ukraine and Montenegro. Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Jakov Milatovic agreed to continue exchanging experience in this process.

In addition, the presidents agreed on a schedule of upcoming events with the participation of the leaders of the countries of Southeast Europe.

"I am grateful to the people of Montenegro for their support of Ukraine," Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote.

Let us remind you

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held meetings with representatives of allied countries on May 16. In particular, he met with the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Dick Schoof. During the meeting with the head of the Dutch government, the President of Ukraine thanked for the strong support. He stressed that this year the Netherlands has almost tripled the amount of defense assistance.

On Friday, May 16, the Ukrainian leader also met with Rosen Zhelyazkov and discussed a ceasefire and security guarantees. They also discussed the completion of the Khmelnytskyi NPP and cooperation in the Black Sea region.

Zelenskyy also discussed with the Swedish Prime Minister the results of the negotiations in Turkey and increasing pressure on Russia. The parties focused on cooperation within the coalition of willing.