We do not record any unusual situations on the border with Russia within Sumy region - Demchenko

The Ukrainian side does not record any unusual situations directly along the border with Russia, in particular within Sumy region. The enemy saw that it would not be able to expand any active combat zones.

This was stated by the State Border Guard Service spokesman Andriy Demchenko during a telethon, UNN reports .

We do not record any unusual situations directly along the border with Russia, in particular within Sumy region. Earlier, there were attempts by the enemy to approach our border line from the flanks as part of the operation in Kursk region, which is being conducted by the Defense Forces. This is not the case now - Demchenko said.

Demchenko said that the Russians realized that they would not be able to expand the active combat zones.

The enemy saw that it would not be able to expand any active combat zones. At the same time, if we talk about the border with the terrorist country, unfortunately, the enemy continues to shell the Ukrainian border on a daily basis, in particular within Sumy region - Demchenko said.

The Sumy RMA reported that last week an enemy subversive reconnaissance group consisting of 13 people entered the Sumy region. Some of the occupants were killed, others were thrown back across the border.