"We count on France's support", - Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the meeting with Macron

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, as reported in his official Telegram channel, reports UNN.

Bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron. Results of the meeting of the coalition of willing, implementation of the decision that a complete, unconditional ceasefire should begin on May 12 for at least 30 days, support for Ukraine's defense and accession to the EU - said Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the post.

He noted that Ukraine counts on France's support in making the necessary political decisions at the level of the European Union and opening the first negotiating clusters.

Let us remind you

On Saturday, May 10, French President Emmanuel Macron, Prime Ministers of Poland and Great Britain - Donald Tusk and Keir Starmer, as well as German Chancellor Friedrich Merz arrived in Kyiv for a meeting of the "coalition of the decisive".

The meeting of the leaders of France, Poland, Britain and Germany with Zelenskyy took place at the Mariinsky Palace in Kyiv on May 10.

The leaders of France, Britain, Germany and Poland called on Russia to a complete ceasefire for 30 days. They want to create space for negotiations on a just peace and increase pressure on the Russian Federation.

After the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing, all five leaders - Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Emmanuel Macron, Friedrich Merz, Donald Tusk and Keir Starmer - had a telephone conversation with Donald Trump regarding peace efforts. Ukraine and all allies are ready for a complete ceasefire for at least 30 days, starting as early as Monday, May 12.

