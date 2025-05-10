$41.510.00
Macron announced elements of deterring the Russian Federation after the start of the ceasefire
02:21 PM • 8136 views

Macron announced elements of deterring the Russian Federation after the start of the ceasefire

May 10, 10:49 AM • 16499 views

Ukraine and allies ready for complete ceasefire from Monday: leaders of "coalition of the willing" and Zelenskyy held conversation with Trump

May 10, 05:58 AM • 23371 views

Macron, Tusk, Starmer and Merz arrived in Kyiv for the "coalition of the resolute" meeting

May 9, 06:38 PM • 38983 views

Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire

May 9, 06:26 PM • 64452 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 04:40 PM • 50120 views

Ukraine expels two Hungarian diplomats in response to Hungary's actions - MFA

Exclusive
May 9, 03:09 PM • 65963 views

How the IMEI system works, who can check their phone and why technical solutions alone are not enough to combat the "gray" market - expert commentary

May 9, 02:28 PM • 71964 views

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

May 9, 01:51 PM • 63272 views

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

Exclusive
May 9, 11:52 AM • 65808 views

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

Publications
Exclusives
"We count on France's support", - Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the meeting with Macron

Kyiv • UNN

 546 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Emmanuel Macron. They discussed a ceasefire from May 12, support for Ukraine and joining the EU, which Ukraine is very much counting on.

"We count on France's support", - Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the meeting with Macron

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, as reported in his official Telegram channel, reports UNN.

Bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron. Results of the meeting of the coalition of willing, implementation of the decision that a complete, unconditional ceasefire should begin on May 12 for at least 30 days, support for Ukraine's defense and accession to the EU

- said Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the post.

He noted that Ukraine counts on France's support in making the necessary political decisions at the level of the European Union and opening the first negotiating clusters.

Let us remind you

On Saturday, May 10, French President Emmanuel Macron, Prime Ministers of Poland and Great Britain - Donald Tusk and Keir Starmer, as well as German Chancellor Friedrich Merz arrived in Kyiv for a meeting of the "coalition of the decisive".  

The meeting of the leaders of France, Poland, Britain and Germany with Zelenskyy took place at the Mariinsky Palace in Kyiv on May 10.

The leaders of France, Britain, Germany and Poland called on Russia to a complete ceasefire for 30 days. They want to create space for negotiations on a just peace and increase pressure on the Russian Federation.

After the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing, all five leaders - Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Emmanuel Macron, Friedrich Merz, Donald Tusk and Keir Starmer - had a telephone conversation with Donald Trump regarding peace efforts. Ukraine and all allies are ready for a complete ceasefire for at least 30 days, starting as early as Monday, May 12. 

Macron announced elements of deterring the Russian Federation after the start of the ceasefire10.05.25, 16:21 • 8078 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarPolitics
Keir Starmer
Friedrich Merz
Donald Trump
European Union
Emmanuel Macron
France
United Kingdom
Germany
Donald Tusk
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Kyiv
Poland
