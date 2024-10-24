We are witnessing the lack of an effective response from the world to the killing of prisoners: Lubinets on the shooting of 4 National Guardsmen by Russians
Kyiv • UNN
The Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets reacted to the shooting of 4 Ukrainian National Guard soldiers near Selydove. The Ombudsman sent letters to the UN and the ICRC to ensure that the international community records these violations and emphasized that Ukraine observes the lack of an effective response to the killing of prisoners of war.
According to Lubinets, today the Prosecutor General's Office reported that four Ukrainian National Guard soldiers were captured by Russian troops near Selidove on October 6 and killed after interrogation.
Russia has once again committed a war crime and violated the Geneva Convention relative to the Treatment of Prisoners of War. For my part, as the Ombudsman of Ukraine, I sent letters to the UN and the ICRC to ensure that the international community records these violations. Unfortunately, we are witnessing the lack of an effective response from the world to the killing of prisoners of war. War crimes must not become commonplace
Near the town of Selidove, Donetsk region, Russian military killed four captured Ukrainian National Guard servicemen, an investigation has been launched.