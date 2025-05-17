"We are very disappointed" - German Chancellor Merz on negotiations in Istanbul

$41.470.07
Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia European leaders reacted cautiously to the results of the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, which took place in Istanbul on March 29. In particular, French President Emmanuel Macron said that he would remain vigilant and coordinate with Ukraine. "We will remain vigilant and in close coordination with Ukraine. The priority is to achieve a ceasefire and a withdrawal of troops," Macron said. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also expressed caution, saying that the statements from Moscow should be treated with skepticism. "We have seen some movement in the negotiations, but we must remain skeptical," Scholz said. "It is important that words are followed by deeds." British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on Russia to "judge by its actions" and said that the UK would continue to increase economic pressure on Russia. "We will continue to increase the economic pressure on Russia and we will judge the Putin regime by its actions, not by its words," Johnson said. Overall, European leaders welcomed the fact that negotiations were taking place, but stressed that it was important to see concrete results on the ground. They also reiterated their support for Ukraine and their determination to hold Russia accountable for its aggression.
Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia European leaders reacted cautiously to the results of the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, which took place in Istanbul on March 29. In particular, French President Emmanuel Macron said that he would remain vigilant and coordinate with Ukraine. "We will remain vigilant and in close coordination with Ukraine. The priority is to achieve a ceasefire and a withdrawal of troops," Macron said. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also expressed caution, saying that the statements from Moscow should be treated with skepticism. "We have seen some movement in the negotiations, but we must remain skeptical," Scholz said. "It is important that words are followed by deeds." British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on Russia to "judge by its actions" and said that the UK would continue to increase economic pressure on Russia. "We will continue to increase the economic pressure on Russia and we will judge the Putin regime by its actions, not by its words," Johnson said. Overall, European leaders welcomed the fact that negotiations were taking place, but stressed that it was important to see concrete results on the ground. They also reiterated their support for Ukraine and their determination to hold Russia accountable for its aggression.

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

During negotiations with Russia, the exchange of prisoners "1000 for 1000" was discussed - Umerov

Why the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market in Ukraine may lead to a shortage of medicines and development of the shadow market - expert opinion (VIDEO)

Zelenskyy on negotiations in Istanbul: Russian representatives cannot even agree to a ceasefire

The EU is preparing new sanctions against Russia: Nord Stream, shadow fleet and banks under attack - von der Leyen

Ukraine in negotiations with the EU on a transitional period of visa-free trade - Shmyhal

Trump said he will meet with Putin "as soon as we can set it up"

Zelenskyy: Russia has launched an offensive in all directions, the main one being Sumy

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia European leaders reacted cautiously to the results of the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, which took place in Istanbul on March 29. In particular, French President Emmanuel Macron said that he would remain vigilant and coordinate with Ukraine. "We will remain vigilant and in close coordination with Ukraine. The priority is to achieve a ceasefire and a withdrawal of troops," Macron said. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also expressed caution, saying that the statements from Moscow should be treated with skepticism. "We have seen some movement in the negotiations, but we must remain skeptical," Scholz said. "It is important that words are followed by deeds." British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on Russia to "judge by its actions" and said that the UK would continue to increase economic pressure on Russia. "We will continue to increase the economic pressure on Russia and we will judge the Putin regime by its actions, not by its words," Johnson said. Overall, European leaders welcomed the fact that negotiations were taking place, but stressed that it was important to see concrete results on the ground. They also reiterated their support for Ukraine and their determination to hold Russia accountable for its aggression.

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

"We are very disappointed" - German Chancellor Merz on negotiations in Istanbul

Kyiv • UNN

 130 views

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has expressed disappointment over Russia's lost opportunity to start ceasefire negotiations. During the talks, Russia made unacceptable demands and threatened to seize new territories.

"We are very disappointed" - German Chancellor Merz on negotiations in Istanbul

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said he was "very disappointed" by Russia's lost opportunity to start ceasefire talks. This is reported by UNN with reference to Merz's post on the social network X (Twitter).

We agree that Russia would have had a good opportunity to hold initial talks on a peace agreement with a preliminary ceasefire agreement this week. We are very disappointed that this did not happen

- wrote the German Chancellor.

As a reminder, on May 16, negotiations between Ukraine and Russia took place in Istanbul, during which the Russian delegation выдвинула new, unacceptable demands. In particular, the Russian delegation threatened to захватить Kharkiv and Sumy regions.

After the peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk held negotiations with US President Donald Trump. The President of Ukraine noted that the importance of sanctions was emphasized during the conversation if Russia refuses a complete and unconditional ceasefire and killings.   

WarPolitics
Keir Starmer
Friedrich Merz
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Germany
Donald Tusk
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
