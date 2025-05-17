"We are very disappointed" - German Chancellor Merz on negotiations in Istanbul
Kyiv • UNN
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has expressed disappointment over Russia's lost opportunity to start ceasefire negotiations. During the talks, Russia made unacceptable demands and threatened to seize new territories.
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said he was "very disappointed" by Russia's lost opportunity to start ceasefire talks. This is reported by UNN with reference to Merz's post on the social network X (Twitter).
We agree that Russia would have had a good opportunity to hold initial talks on a peace agreement with a preliminary ceasefire agreement this week. We are very disappointed that this did not happen
As a reminder, on May 16, negotiations between Ukraine and Russia took place in Istanbul, during which the Russian delegation выдвинула new, unacceptable demands. In particular, the Russian delegation threatened to захватить Kharkiv and Sumy regions.
After the peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk held negotiations with US President Donald Trump. The President of Ukraine noted that the importance of sanctions was emphasized during the conversation if Russia refuses a complete and unconditional ceasefire and killings.
