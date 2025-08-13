We are united in our desire to end Russia's horrific war against Ukraine - Rutte on the results of the online summit with Trump

$41.430.02
48.080.12
ukenru
Exclusive
02:07 PM • 8044 views
Defence City - an opportunity not to lose aviation: the Verkhovna Rada is working to support the industry
01:29 PM • 12770 views
The number of civilian casualties in Ukraine in July reached a three-year high, with only the beginning of the Russian invasion seeing more - UN
Exclusive
12:02 PM • 28787 views
Military observer on Mi-8: transferring control over repairs to a company with Russian ties is a risk
Exclusive
10:06 AM • 36326 views
In Zaporizhzhia, a man shot at the TCC - police
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 67450 views
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
August 13, 09:00 AM • 36487 views
Scandal at Max Korzh's concert in Poland: Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms detention of three Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 13, 08:39 AM • 62577 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
August 13, 06:18 AM • 68792 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideo
August 13, 06:01 AM • 35065 views
Trump to talk with Zelenskyy and European leaders on Wednesday before summit with Putin - Reuters
August 12, 05:43 PM • 82386 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
2m/s
38%
755mm
Popular news
Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognized and searched by police in IbizaVideoAugust 13, 05:47 AM • 67731 views
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first timePhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:39 AM • 47374 views
Ukrainian Ambassador reacts to incident with Ukrainians at Max Korzh concert in WarsawAugust 13, 06:57 AM • 24803 views
National Guard: Russian assault thwarted in Pokrovsk directionVideoAugust 13, 07:26 AM • 49839 views
Russia commented on rumors about a possible exchange of territories between the aggressor state and UkraineVideo11:10 AM • 29059 views
Publications
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 67451 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
Exclusive
August 13, 08:39 AM • 62578 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:18 AM • 68792 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?August 12, 05:43 PM • 82386 views
Legal paradox or how the Supreme Court applied the same legal norm differently in similar casesAugust 12, 04:50 PM • 56533 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Peter Thiel
Alla Gorska
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
United Kingdom
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Balenciaga sells a bag resembling a supermarket package for $100002:38 PM • 2122 views
Daughter of former US President Joe Biden, Ashley, files for divorce after 13 years of marriage12:40 PM • 14326 views
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first timePhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:39 AM • 47682 views
Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognized and searched by police in IbizaVideoAugust 13, 05:47 AM • 68037 views
"Shrek 5" Premiere Officially Postponed: New Cinema Release Date SetVideoAugust 12, 06:19 PM • 30378 views
Actual
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Truth Social
The Guardian
Sukhoi Su-24
Sukhoi Su-27

We are united in our desire to end Russia's horrific war against Ukraine - Rutte on the results of the online summit with Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1030 views

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte announced unity in the desire to end Russia's war against Ukraine after an online summit with Trump, Zelenskyy, and European leaders.

We are united in our desire to end Russia's horrific war against Ukraine - Rutte on the results of the online summit with Trump

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, following an online summit with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, White House chief Donald Trump, and European leaders, stated that they are united in their desire to end Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to Rutte's post on X.

"Excellent conversation with Donald Trump, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and European leaders ahead of President Trump's meeting with Putin in Alaska. We are united in our desire to end this terrible war against Ukraine and achieve a just and lasting peace. We appreciate Donald Trump's leadership and close coordination with allies. The ball is now in Putin's court,"

- Rutte emphasized.

Additional information

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz reported that during the online summit with President Donald Trump, European leaders stated that fundamental Ukrainian and European security interests must be discussed in Alaska. This message was sent to the American leader.

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Alaska
Mark Rutte
White House
NATO
Friedrich Merz
Donald Trump
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine