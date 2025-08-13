We are united in our desire to end Russia's horrific war against Ukraine - Rutte on the results of the online summit with Trump

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, following an online summit with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, White House chief Donald Trump, and European leaders, stated that they are united in their desire to end Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to Rutte's post on X.

"Excellent conversation with Donald Trump, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and European leaders ahead of President Trump's meeting with Putin in Alaska. We are united in our desire to end this terrible war against Ukraine and achieve a just and lasting peace. We appreciate Donald Trump's leadership and close coordination with allies. The ball is now in Putin's court," - Rutte emphasized.

Additional information

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz reported that during the online summit with President Donald Trump, European leaders stated that fundamental Ukrainian and European security interests must be discussed in Alaska. This message was sent to the American leader.