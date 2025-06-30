We are looking for the most correct legal formulas for using Russia's frozen assets - Sybiha

Ukraine insists on the position that it is necessary to start using Russian frozen assets for the defense and recovery needs of our state. Legal teams are looking for the most correct forms to implement these intentions, said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha during a joint press conference with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadepful, UNN reports.

Regarding frozen assets: Ukraine insists on the principled position that it is time to move from a situation where we only use the profits from these assets to their use for the needs of Ukrainian defense, for the needs of recovery. This is fair. The aggressor must pay for the damage caused - Sybiha reported.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs added that legal teams are looking for the most correct formulas for using frozen assets.

We see an evolution in the position of European countries. We need a consolidated decision, so we continue to work in countries where most of the frozen assets are concentrated. Legal teams are working, looking for the most correct formulas to implement this decision regarding the use of Russian assets for the needs of Ukrainian defense - Sybiha noted.

Since the beginning of the year, Russia has been attacking Ukraine almost daily with missiles and drones, striking civilian objects. Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha emphasized the critical need to strengthen air defense systems and domestic arms production.