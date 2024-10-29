“We are consulting on the next steps” - State Department on the US reaction to Russia's involvement of the DPRK forces
The United States is holding consultations on how to respond to the potential involvement of the North Korean military by Russia. According to the State Department, the DPRK has sent about 10,000 soldiers to Russia.
The United States is holding consultations, including with the Ukrainian side, on how to respond to the potential involvement of North Korean forces by Russia. This was stated by US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller during a briefing on October 28, UNN reports.
We are consulting with the Ukrainians, we are consulting with our allies and partners on the appropriate next steps, and I will keep these conversations confidential
He confirmed that the US estimates that North Korea has sent about 10,000 soldiers to Russia. "We believe North Korea has sent about 10,000 soldiers to train in eastern Russia. This will probably strengthen Russian forces near Ukraine. We have already seen some of those soldiers move closer to Ukraine in the last few weeks, and we are increasingly concerned that Russia intends to use those soldiers in combat or to support combat operations against Ukrainian forces in the Kursk region, close to the border with Ukraine," the State Department spokesman said.
At the same time, Miller did not answer the question of where the North Korean military is currently stationed in Russia. "I can't offer any additional estimates today," he said.
He also noted that the United States and South Korea will hold talks between the foreign and defense ministers on Thursday, October 31, during which they will discuss, among other things, the deployment of North Korean troops in Russia.
