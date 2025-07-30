Water supply to a number of settlements in Donetsk Oblast has been reduced: the OVA explained the reason

In Donetsk Oblast, water supply to Sloviansk, Kramatorsk, Druzhkivka, and Kostiantynivka has been reduced. This is due to repairs on the main pipe of the Second Donetsk Water Pipeline. This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, as conveyed by UNN.

Attention! From 21:00 on July 30, water supply to Sloviansk, Kramatorsk, Druzhkivka, and Kostiantynivka will be reduced. At this time, repairs to the main pipe of the Second Donetsk Water Pipeline will begin - Filashkin reported.

The head of the OVA added that as soon as specialists complete the work, water supply will be fully restored.

Addition

On Sunday, July 27, Russian occupiers shelled the territories of Kramatorsk and Kostiantynivka territorial communities in Donetsk Oblast.

In Donetsk Oblast, the zone of forced evacuation for families with children has been expanded to include the city of Dobropillia and a number of settlements in the Dobropillia and Kryvorizka communities. The decision was made by the regional commission on TEC and ES, affecting about 928 children.