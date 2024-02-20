Water supply may be interrupted in Kramatorsk after enemy shelling - MBA

Water supply may be interrupted in Kramatorsk as a result of enemy shelling, UNN reports with reference to Kramatorsk MVA.

The MBA emphasized that the water supplied is technical.

"It must be boiled before use! If necessary, water delivery will be organized!" - the message says.

Recall

According to the head of the Donetsk regional military administration, three people were wounded in Kramatorsk as a result of hostile shelling of the industrial zone and residential buildings, two of them were injured.