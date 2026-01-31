In Kyiv, due to an accident in the power system, there is no water supply in all districts - water utility

In Kyiv, there is no water supply in all districts amid power outages, Kyivvodokanal reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

Due to an accident in the energy system, there is currently no water supply in all districts of the city - reported Kyivvodokanal.

It is noted that "energy workers, together with Kyivvodokanal specialists, are working in an enhanced mode to restore power supply to water and sewerage facilities as soon as possible and return water supply to Kyiv residents."

Ukrainian cities hit by emergency power outages: metro stopped, water supply disrupted