In Kyiv, due to an accident in the power system, there is no water supply in all districts - water utility

10:00 AM • 448 views
Generator payment in the consumer's bill: is it legal and how does the war change prices in establishments?
09:29 AM • 2006 views
Ukrainian cities hit by emergency power outages: metro stopped, water supply disrupted
January 30, 06:51 PM • 21109 views
Ukraine and Russia came “very close to a deal” - Trump
January 30, 06:30 PM • 39675 views
If there was no heating, there will be no bill: Ukraine will automatically recalculate utility payments
January 30, 06:21 PM • 42105 views
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
January 30, 05:20 PM • 28042 views
"All these videos are 'Hollywood': the Southern Defense Forces denied the capture of Ternuvate, Richne, and Zlahoda
January 30, 03:18 PM • 25991 views
What business expects and whether a productive dialogue with government agencies is possible: answered by the American Chamber of Commerce
January 30, 01:54 PM • 22072 views
Highly lethal Nipah virus spreads across Asia: what is this infection and is there a threat to Ukraine
January 30, 12:21 PM • 22380 views
Did they not find anything, or did they not want to find anything? The Ministry of Health stated that two companies associated with the scandalous Odrex clinic successfully passed the inspection
January 30, 11:34 AM • 21874 views
Zelenskyy: no strikes on energy at night, but Russia reoriented attacks on logistics, damaged warehouses of an American company
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Ukrainians have a negative attitude towards the leaders of the USA, China, and Russia: sociologists named the "leader"January 31, 12:37 AM • 17858 views
UN faces 'imminent financial collapse' due to unpaid US contributions - BloombergJanuary 31, 02:32 AM • 11408 views
One of Russia's largest banks predicts Russia's 'stash' will run out within a year04:21 AM • 7160 views
Uzhhorod City Council deputy concealed assets worth UAH 13.8 million - prosecutor's officeVideo05:18 AM • 11456 views
Following in the footsteps of the Nazis: Russian State Duma deputies demand a strike on Ukraine with 'retaliation weapons'06:30 AM • 14985 views
Generator payment in the consumer's bill: is it legal and how does the war change prices in establishments?
10:00 AM • 464 views
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
January 30, 06:21 PM • 42114 views
"Screening 40+": when will the invitation arrive in "Diia" and how to get UAH 2,000 for healthPhotoJanuary 30, 04:26 PM • 26580 views
American Chamber of Commerce: Business must be able to shape the futureJanuary 30, 01:45 PM • 31467 views
Mistakes of the past. How the previous leadership of the State Aviation Administration destroyed the regulator's reputationJanuary 30, 12:58 PM • 34877 views
UNN Lite
Actor Gene Hackman's estate put up for sale almost a year after his deathVideo09:00 AM • 1310 views
Cyberattacks hit dating app owners Bumble, Badoo, and Tinder07:38 AM • 4780 views
Sharon Stone stated that she communicates with spirits from the afterlife and confirmed her participation in Euphoria 3January 30, 06:42 PM • 15615 views
Five long-awaited movie premieres in February: what's worth seeing on the big screenVideoJanuary 30, 06:12 PM • 15569 views
Creating a Cossack image for Usyk and collaboration with Lina Kostenko: what designer Hasanova revealed in a new interviewPhotoJanuary 30, 05:25 PM • 15837 views
In Kyiv, due to an accident in the power system, there is no water supply in all districts - water utility

Kyiv • UNN

 • 144 views

In Kyiv, due to an accident in the power system, there is no water supply. Power engineers and Kyivvodokanal specialists are working to restore it.

In Kyiv, due to an accident in the power system, there is no water supply in all districts - water utility

In Kyiv, there is no water supply in all districts amid power outages, Kyivvodokanal reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

Due to an accident in the energy system, there is currently no water supply in all districts of the city

- reported Kyivvodokanal.

It is noted that "energy workers, together with Kyivvodokanal specialists, are working in an enhanced mode to restore power supply to water and sewerage facilities as soon as possible and return water supply to Kyiv residents."

Ukrainian cities hit by emergency power outages: metro stopped, water supply disrupted

Julia Shramko

Kyiv
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Kyiv