Water purification fraud: "Kyivvodokanal" received unsuitable reagents from dealers

Without the restoration of tax benefits, Ukrainian aviation may lose the experience gained over decades and the chance for future recovery.
Aircraft landing with European Commission President disrupted, Russian interference suspected - Financial Times
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: three main versions announced
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: suspect notified of suspicion
The VR Committee is preparing the bill on the DGF for the second reading: deputies are submitting amendments, but there is a risk that they will not be taken into account
A tense first week of autumn: what changes are expected for each zodiac sign
Knowledge Day: Ukrainian schools began their fourth academic year amid a full-scale invasion
Body cameras for military TCC and BZVP for students: innovations in Ukraine from September 1
Suspect in Andriy Parubiy murder case detained in Khmelnytskyi region: the crime was meticulously planned
European leaders to gather in France on September 4 for talks on Ukraine
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague International
Erdogan arrived in China for the SCO summit for talks with leaders: a meeting with Putin is expected
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winter
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPD
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summit
Publications
For true gourmets: top recipes for making homemade mayonnaise
The VR Committee is preparing the bill on the DGF for the second reading: deputies are submitting amendments, but there is a risk that they will not be taken into account
A tense first week of autumn: what changes are expected for each zodiac sign
Knowledge Day: Ukrainian schools began their fourth academic year amid a full-scale invasion
Body cameras for military TCC and BZVP for students: innovations in Ukraine from September 1
Brad Pitt bought a Hollywood Hills estate for $12 million
The creator of the popular toy Labubu entered the top 100 richest people in the world, taking 86th place
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloring
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationship
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TV
Water purification fraud: "Kyivvodokanal" received unsuitable reagents from dealers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 236 views

An organized group supplied "Kyivvodokanal" with low-quality reagents for water purification, replacing an expensive coagulant with a cheap analogue. This led to the embezzlement of over UAH 3 million from the enterprise.

Water purification fraud: "Kyivvodokanal" received unsuitable reagents from dealers

An organized group has been exposed that set up a scheme to supply the water supply and sewerage enterprise in the capital of Ukraine with unsuitable water treatment facilities.

UNN reports with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

An organized group has been exposed that supplied Kyivvodokanal PJSC with low-quality reagents for water purification.

According to the investigation, the fraudulent scheme looked as follows:

  • the organizer involved the director of a limited liability company, which supplied chemical reagents to the water utility, into the organized group;
    • the expensive and high-quality iron chloride coagulant was replaced with a cheap reagent of dubious quality. This was facilitated by subordinate employees of the LLC, - the prosecutors' report states;
      • to conceal the substitution, false information was entered into the reporting documentation, thanks to which they seized more than three million hryvnias from the enterprise.

        The organizer and the director of the LLC were notified of suspicion of misappropriation of property and official forgery (Part 3 of Article 27, Part 5 of Article 191, Part 3 of Article 27, Part 3 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

        Employees of the LLC are suspected of complicity in misappropriation of property and official forgery (Part 5 of Article 27, Part 5 of Article 191, Part 5 of Article 27, Part 3 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

        Recall

        Former managers of one of the state heat and power enterprises in Kryvyi Rih, according to the investigation, removed more than 1140 water heaters from strategic heating points. All this - under the guise of "moving equipment". The organizers and participants of the scheme sold the dismantled pipes to local metal bases for cash, without drawing up accounting documents.

        Ihor Telezhnikov

