Water purification fraud: "Kyivvodokanal" received unsuitable reagents from dealers

An organized group has been exposed that set up a scheme to supply the water supply and sewerage enterprise in the capital of Ukraine with unsuitable water treatment facilities.

An organized group has been exposed that supplied Kyivvodokanal PJSC with low-quality reagents for water purification.

According to the investigation, the fraudulent scheme looked as follows:

the organizer involved the director of a limited liability company, which supplied chemical reagents to the water utility, into the organized group;

the expensive and high-quality iron chloride coagulant was replaced with a cheap reagent of dubious quality. This was facilitated by subordinate employees of the LLC, - the prosecutors' report states;

to conceal the substitution, false information was entered into the reporting documentation, thanks to which they seized more than three million hryvnias from the enterprise.

The organizer and the director of the LLC were notified of suspicion of misappropriation of property and official forgery (Part 3 of Article 27, Part 5 of Article 191, Part 3 of Article 27, Part 3 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Employees of the LLC are suspected of complicity in misappropriation of property and official forgery (Part 5 of Article 27, Part 5 of Article 191, Part 5 of Article 27, Part 3 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Former managers of one of the state heat and power enterprises in Kryvyi Rih, according to the investigation, removed more than 1140 water heaters from strategic heating points. All this - under the guise of "moving equipment". The organizers and participants of the scheme sold the dismantled pipes to local metal bases for cash, without drawing up accounting documents.

