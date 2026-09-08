Warm temperatures of up to +32° and no rain: what the weather will be like in Ukraine on September 9–10

On Wednesday, September 9, sunny weather without precipitation is expected in Ukraine. The air temperature will rise to +32°, while Kyiv will see up to +27°. Meanwhile, on September 10, summer weather will also prevail in Ukraine. This was reported by weather forecaster Natalka Didenko, according to UNN.

Details

According to Natalka Didenko, an anticyclone—an area of high atmospheric pressure—will continue to determine the weather over Ukraine. As a result, no rain is forecast in any region of the country.

The weather will be sunny and mostly clear. Tomorrow, Wednesday, the air temperature will rise by several more degrees: +27 to +32° is expected in the western regions, temperatures in most regions will range from +24 to +27°, while it will be slightly cooler in the eastern regions, at +21 to +23° - the weather forecaster reported.

Meanwhile, clear, dry, and warm weather is expected in Kyiv on September 9, with the air warming from +25 to +27°.

Smoke and smog from fires caused by the Russian aggressor have, unfortunately, enveloped our beloved Kyiv. An anticyclone is characterized by calm or light winds, so for now the dispersion of the smoke will be insignificant - Natalka Didenko noted.

According to the weather forecaster, the situation should change on Thursday, September 10. Then, the western and southwestern winds will strengthen, with gusts of 10–14 m/s, which will contribute to better dispersion of the smoke.

This is a strong wind, so the smog situation will improve. On September 9 and 10, summer weather will prevail in Ukraine, as the air temperature will range between 25 and 32° - the expert emphasized.

Natalka Didenko also stressed that the air would subsequently become cooler, although "real cold is still a long way off."

Blow, wind, over Ukraine, and disperse these black clouds of smoke. I believe that the atmosphere, the heavens, and what lies above the heavens are with us, on our side. Take care of yourselves, our environment, and your flowers, and keep our righteous stubbornness and the strength of our resistance in balance. The weather is beautiful! - the weather forecaster concluded.

Previously

On September 8, variable cloudiness and temperatures of 20–25° are expected in Ukraine. Kyiv and the region will be sunny and without precipitation on September 7.