Warhead of Russian X-101 missile neutralized in Poltava region

In Poltava region, a warhead of an X-101 missile found in one of the districts of the region was successfully transported and neutralized. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, UNN reports.

In Poltava region, SES engineers successfully transported and neutralized a warhead of an X-101 missile that was recently discovered in one of the region's districts - the statement said.

Rescuers also remind citizens of the danger of ammunition and urge them to be careful. If you find suspicious items, do not approach, touch or try to defuse them yourself. The only right decision is to immediately report the discovery by calling 101.

Recall

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, on February 11, Russia conducted a combined missile strike against gas production facilities in Poltava region, launching up to 19 missiles and 124 drones, shooting down 57 drones, and losing 64 imitator drones.