Warhead of Russian X-101 missile neutralized in Poltava region

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 22151 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 63227 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 87185 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 109456 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 84854 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 119938 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101632 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113134 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116775 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 155050 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 99164 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 67682 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 37494 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 100019 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 61065 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 109456 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 119938 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 155050 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 145550 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 177813 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 61065 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 100019 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134807 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136712 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164886 views
Warhead of Russian X-101 missile neutralized in Poltava region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24956 views

The State Emergency Service sappers have successfully transported and neutralized an X-101 missile warhead in one of the districts of Poltava region. Rescuers urge citizens not to approach suspicious objects and report them by calling 101.

In Poltava region, a warhead of an X-101 missile found in one of the districts of the region was successfully transported and neutralized. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, UNN reports.

In Poltava region, SES engineers successfully transported and neutralized a warhead of an X-101 missile that was recently discovered in one of the region's districts

- the statement said.

Rescuers also remind citizens of the danger of ammunition and urge them to be careful. If you find suspicious items, do not approach, touch or try to defuse them yourself. The only right decision is to immediately report the discovery by calling 101.

Recall 

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, on February 11, Russia conducted a combined missile strike against gas production facilities in Poltava region, launching up to 19 missiles and 124 drones, shooting down 57 drones, and losing 64 imitator drones.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

War
ukrainian-air-forceUkrainian Air Force
poltavaPoltava

