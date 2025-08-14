"War Smuggler": A man was exposed in Kyiv who promised to transport a conscript across the border to Transnistria

$41.510.09
48.650.57
ukenru
Exclusive
08:11 AM • 7218 views
Did weather conditions affect the potato harvest in Ukraine: the Association of Producers gave an answer
07:55 AM • 6020 views
New coronavirus subvariants "Nimbus" and "Stratus" confirmed in Ukraine - Ministry of Health
07:51 AM • 6104 views
DPRK can transfer up to 6,000 military personnel and up to a hundred units of equipment to Russia - Budanov
Exclusive
06:07 AM • 9526 views
There is a shortage and the situation is worsening every month: expert on private shuttle drivers
August 13, 07:25 PM • 19485 views
The Cabinet of Ministers proposes to strengthen responsibility for violating the curfew
August 13, 04:57 PM • 34166 views
Trump named condition for meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
August 13, 03:45 PM • 39024 views
We agreed on 5 common principles for ending the war: Zelenskyy on negotiations with the US President and European leaders
Exclusive
August 13, 02:07 PM • 39427 views
Defence City - an opportunity not to lose aviation: the Verkhovna Rada is working to support the industry
August 13, 01:29 PM • 41884 views
The number of civilian casualties in Ukraine in July reached a three-year high, with only the beginning of the Russian invasion seeing more - UN
Exclusive
August 13, 12:02 PM • 75802 views
Military observer on Mi-8: transferring control over repairs to a company with Russian ties is a risk
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
2.6m/s
42%
756mm
Popular news
"Coalition of the Willing": No restrictions on the Armed Forces of Ukraine and no veto on Ukraine's path to the EU and NATO in a "peace" agreementAugust 13, 11:47 PM • 11452 views
US and Russia discuss occupation of Ukraine based on Israel model - The Times sourcesPhotoAugust 14, 12:06 AM • 13217 views
Mass protests in Serbia: dozens injured reportedVideoAugust 14, 01:04 AM • 12924 views
Trump has long sought a meeting with Putin, but risks being "trapped" - The AtlanticAugust 14, 01:32 AM • 10948 views
Russia refuses to make territorial concessions to Ukraine and maintains old war goals04:22 AM • 13423 views
Publications
Did weather conditions affect the potato harvest in Ukraine: the Association of Producers gave an answer
Exclusive
08:11 AM • 7278 views
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
Exclusive
August 13, 09:48 AM • 153456 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
Exclusive
August 13, 08:39 AM • 128909 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:18 AM • 119488 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?August 12, 05:43 PM • 130274 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Keir Starmer
Ruslan Kravchenko
Vadym Filashkin
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Chernihiv Oblast
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Balenciaga sells a bag resembling a supermarket package for $1000August 13, 02:38 PM • 25951 views
Daughter of former US President Joe Biden, Ashley, files for divorce after 13 years of marriageAugust 13, 12:40 PM • 48415 views
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first timePhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:39 AM • 101722 views
Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognized and searched by police in IbizaVideoAugust 13, 05:47 AM • 118169 views
"Shrek 5" Premiere Officially Postponed: New Cinema Release Date SetVideoAugust 12, 06:19 PM • 50673 views
Actual
WhatsApp
Signal
The Times
Shahed-136
Brent Crude

"War Smuggler": A man was exposed in Kyiv who promised to transport a conscript across the border to Transnistria

Kyiv • UNN

 • 514 views

A 36-year-old man organized the illegal transportation of a conscript across the border. The arrest took place while receiving an advance payment of 18,000 US dollars.

"War Smuggler": A man was exposed in Kyiv who promised to transport a conscript across the border to Transnistria

In Kyiv, law enforcement officers detained a 36-year-old man who planned to illegally transport a conscript across the state border of Ukraine. The perpetrator promised to drive the client to the Odesa region, after which he was to cross the border on foot into the unrecognized "Transnistrian Republic" and reach the capital of Moldova. This was reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, writes UNN.

Details

The man was detained while receiving an advance payment of 18 thousand US dollars. According to the investigation, he only started cooperation after full payment for services. The suspect's actions are qualified under Part 3 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (organization of illegal transportation of persons across the border, by prior conspiracy and for mercenary motives).

Large-scale special operation against draft dodgers being smuggled abroad: over 150 simultaneous searches are being conducted in Ukraine8/13/25, 4:15 PM • 4066 views

He was remanded in custody with the possibility of bail of over UAH 750,000. The sanction of the article provides for 7 to 9 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property. The pre-trial investigation is being conducted by the investigative department of the Podilskyi Police Department of the Main Directorate of the National Police of Ukraine in Kyiv with the support of the Department of Military Counterintelligence of the SBU.

Recall

Andriy Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, stated that illegal border crossing by men harms Ukraine's image. In this regard, border guards are strengthening measures to prevent such cases.

Stepan Haftko

SocietyKyivCrimes and emergencies
Odesa Oblast
Security Service of Ukraine
Transnistria
Moldova
Kyiv