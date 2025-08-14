"War Smuggler": A man was exposed in Kyiv who promised to transport a conscript across the border to Transnistria

In Kyiv, law enforcement officers detained a 36-year-old man who planned to illegally transport a conscript across the state border of Ukraine. The perpetrator promised to drive the client to the Odesa region, after which he was to cross the border on foot into the unrecognized "Transnistrian Republic" and reach the capital of Moldova. This was reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, writes UNN.

Details

The man was detained while receiving an advance payment of 18 thousand US dollars. According to the investigation, he only started cooperation after full payment for services. The suspect's actions are qualified under Part 3 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (organization of illegal transportation of persons across the border, by prior conspiracy and for mercenary motives).

He was remanded in custody with the possibility of bail of over UAH 750,000. The sanction of the article provides for 7 to 9 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property. The pre-trial investigation is being conducted by the investigative department of the Podilskyi Police Department of the Main Directorate of the National Police of Ukraine in Kyiv with the support of the Department of Military Counterintelligence of the SBU.

Recall

Andriy Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, stated that illegal border crossing by men harms Ukraine's image. In this regard, border guards are strengthening measures to prevent such cases.