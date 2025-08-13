Large-scale special operation against draft dodgers being smuggled abroad: over 150 simultaneous searches are being conducted in Ukraine

Law enforcement agencies are conducting over 150 simultaneous searches as part of a special operation to block channels for transferring conscription-age men abroad. This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, according to UNN.

The operation involves employees of the National Police of Ukraine (including the Department of Strategic Investigations), as well as officers of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

It is reported that organizers and members of groups that help men cross the border bypassing official checkpoints, through the "Shliakh" system and by producing medical documents, have been detained.

A large sum of money, as well as weapons, ammunition, radios, and explosives, were seized from the detainees.

According to available data, the cost of such "services" (illegal transfer abroad - ed.) reached 25,000 dollars. Measures are ongoing in all regions of Ukraine under the procedural guidance of the Prosecutor General's Office. Details of the special operation will be disclosed after all investigative actions are completed.