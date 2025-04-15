G7 statement condemning Russian strike on Sumy under threat, US refuses to support it - Bloomberg

The United States of America has informed its G7 allies that it will not condemn the Russian strike on Sumy. This was reported by Bloomberg, reports UNN.

Details

The United States has informed its G7 allies that it will not support a statement condemning the recent Russian shelling of Sumy, as it wants to preserve the negotiation process with Moscow, the Donald Trump administration said.

According to Bloomberg's interlocutors, Canada, which chairs the G7 in 2025, informed its allies that without the approval of the United States, it would be impossible to continue working on the statement. The statement was planned to say that the strike on Sumy is proof that Russia wants to continue the war, the publication writes.

Let us remind you

On Sunday, April 13, the Russians attacked civilian infrastructure in the center of Sumy. This happened during the celebration of Palm Sunday: as a result of the attack, the number of people seeking medical help increased to 125, including 18 children.

More than 30 residents of Sumy died, including children.

At the same time, US President Donald Trump said that he would not impose new sanctions against Russia for the attack on Sumy, as there are already existing restrictions.