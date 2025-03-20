Waltz and Rubio released a joint statement regarding the Trump and Zelensky talks

$41.320.06
44.630.03
ukenru
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 16896 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 107613 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 169168 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 106597 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 343119 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173532 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144844 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196120 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124847 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108155 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+8°
1.2m/s
68%
Popular news

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38355 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 85909 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 23921 views

Zelenskyy named the “red lines” in negotiations to end the war

April 3, 04:08 PM • 11866 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 20777 views
Publications

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

07:36 PM • 16896 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 85972 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 107613 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM • 169168 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 160259 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 20811 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 23952 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38397 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47265 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 135830 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Waltz and Rubio released a joint statement regarding the Trump and Zelensky talks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 13139 views

Rubio and Waltz released details of the conversation between Trump and Zelensky. They discussed Patriot, the situation in Kursk, cooperation in energy and exchange of prisoners of war.

Waltz and Rubio released a joint statement regarding the Trump and Zelensky talks

Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US National Security Advisor Michael Waltz issued a joint statement after telephone conversations between Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy. They noted that, based on the results of the negotiations, the Ukrainian and American staffs will continue to exchange information depending on the further situation on the battlefield, UNN writes with reference to the State Department website.

The statement notes that Zelenskyy thanked President Trump for the support of the United States, especially for the Javelin missiles, which President Trump first provided during his previous term. The leaders also reviewed the situation in Kursk and agreed to exchange information between their defense staffs as the situation on the battlefield develops.

Zelenskyy also asked for additional air defense systems to protect civilians, including Patriot missile systems. President Trump agreed to consider the issue and find solutions to the problem. In particular, it concerned Patriot systems located in Europe.

"Unsurpassed negotiator": Kellogg praised Trump after his conversation with Zelensky20.03.25, 06:02 • 120923 views

Also, both Rubio and Waltz reported that Trump fully informed Zelenskyy about his conversation with Russian dictator Putin. They confirmed that technical teams will meet in Saudi Arabia in the coming days to discuss expanding the ceasefire regime to the Black Sea on the way to a full ceasefire.

President Trump also discussed Ukrainian electricity supply and nuclear power plants. He said that the United States can be very helpful in managing these plants due to its experience in the electricity and utilities industries

- the statement said. 

It is emphasized that American ownership of these stations would be the best protection of this infrastructure and support for the Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

President Zelenskyy also thanked President Trump for continuing to raise humanitarian issues, including the exchange of prisoners of war

- reported on the State Department website.

Trump also promised to work closely with both sides to ensure the return of Ukrainian children home.

Addition

Trump said his phone talks with Putin and Zelenskyy were "two very good conversations." The head of the White House added that the parties are working to end the ceasefire and stated that "two or more thousand people" die every week in Russia's war against Ukraine.

In turn, Zelenskyy said that his conversation with Trump "was positive, very meaningful and frank". According to him, they discussed, in particular, the first step towards a ceasefire, the situation on the battlefield and the consequences of Russian strikes.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

Politics
Michael Waltz
Marco Rubio
MIM-104 Patriot
Donald Trump
Black Sea
Saudi Arabia
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Brent
$69.86
Bitcoin
$82,728.70
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$39.20
Золото
$3,136.95
Ethereum
$1,811.04