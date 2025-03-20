Waltz and Rubio released a joint statement regarding the Trump and Zelensky talks
Kyiv • UNN
Rubio and Waltz released details of the conversation between Trump and Zelensky. They discussed Patriot, the situation in Kursk, cooperation in energy and exchange of prisoners of war.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US National Security Advisor Michael Waltz issued a joint statement after telephone conversations between Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy. They noted that, based on the results of the negotiations, the Ukrainian and American staffs will continue to exchange information depending on the further situation on the battlefield, UNN writes with reference to the State Department website.
The statement notes that Zelenskyy thanked President Trump for the support of the United States, especially for the Javelin missiles, which President Trump first provided during his previous term. The leaders also reviewed the situation in Kursk and agreed to exchange information between their defense staffs as the situation on the battlefield develops.
Zelenskyy also asked for additional air defense systems to protect civilians, including Patriot missile systems. President Trump agreed to consider the issue and find solutions to the problem. In particular, it concerned Patriot systems located in Europe.
"Unsurpassed negotiator": Kellogg praised Trump after his conversation with Zelensky20.03.25, 06:02 • 120923 views
Also, both Rubio and Waltz reported that Trump fully informed Zelenskyy about his conversation with Russian dictator Putin. They confirmed that technical teams will meet in Saudi Arabia in the coming days to discuss expanding the ceasefire regime to the Black Sea on the way to a full ceasefire.
President Trump also discussed Ukrainian electricity supply and nuclear power plants. He said that the United States can be very helpful in managing these plants due to its experience in the electricity and utilities industries
It is emphasized that American ownership of these stations would be the best protection of this infrastructure and support for the Ukrainian energy infrastructure.
President Zelenskyy also thanked President Trump for continuing to raise humanitarian issues, including the exchange of prisoners of war
Trump also promised to work closely with both sides to ensure the return of Ukrainian children home.
Addition
Trump said his phone talks with Putin and Zelenskyy were "two very good conversations." The head of the White House added that the parties are working to end the ceasefire and stated that "two or more thousand people" die every week in Russia's war against Ukraine.
In turn, Zelenskyy said that his conversation with Trump "was positive, very meaningful and frank". According to him, they discussed, in particular, the first step towards a ceasefire, the situation on the battlefield and the consequences of Russian strikes.