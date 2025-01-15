Wagner PMC mercenary receives prison sentence in Kazakhstan for participating in Russia's war against Ukraine

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 134034 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 119989 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 128049 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 128988 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 162344 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 109169 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 157479 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104250 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113826 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117102 views

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 58544 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 120700 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 118933 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 49881 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 63706 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 134065 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 162364 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 157493 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 185836 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 175244 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 118933 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 120700 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 139757 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 131629 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 149110 views
Wagner PMC mercenary receives prison sentence in Kazakhstan for participating in Russia's war against Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34305 views

A resident of Zhezkazgan was sentenced to 4.5 years in prison for participating in the war against Ukraine as a member of the Wagner PMC. The mercenary worked as the head of an artillery depot for 240 thousand rubles per month.

Earlier, the man signed a contract with the Russian PMC Wagner to participate in the Russian attack on the territory of Ukraine, with a monthly salary of 240 thousand rubles. 

Transmits to UNN with reference to Azattyq.

Details

In the Karaganda region of Kazakhstan, a man was sentenced in the case of participation in the war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, as part of the military formation “PMC Wagner”.

According to the investigation, in the fall of 2022, a resident of Zhezkazgan, being a citizen of the Republic of Kazakhstan, having been informed through the media and the Internet about the Russian attack on Ukrainian territory, decided to join the Wagner PMC, “pursuing an ideological goal”.

The defendant said that his father was from Kharkiv, and the Ukrainian authorities allegedly infringe on the rights of Russian-speaking residents of the city.

For seven months - from December 6, 2022 to July 6, 2023 - the man was the head of an artillery depot. The mercenary of the Wagner PMC, as reported in court, was promised 240 thousand rubles (about 2.4 thousand dollars) as a monthly salary. On July 28, 2023, the man returned to Kazakhstan. It is not specified how he was detained.

The defendant reportedly pleaded guilty to charges of intentional participation in an armed conflict abroad. He was sentenced to four years and six months in prison.

Recall

Kazakhstan has limited the validity of bank cards for Russians and other non-residents to 12 months. It also reduced the maximum number of cards per client and tightened monitoring of transactions.

Kazakhstan has no plans to apply for BRICS membership in the near future16.10.24, 15:52 • 11176 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

WarCrimes and emergenciesNews of the World
ukraineUkraine
kazakhstanKazakhstan
kharkivKharkiv

