Wagner PMC mercenary receives prison sentence in Kazakhstan for participating in Russia's war against Ukraine

Earlier, the man signed a contract with the Russian PMC Wagner to participate in the Russian attack on the territory of Ukraine, with a monthly salary of 240 thousand rubles.

In the Karaganda region of Kazakhstan, a man was sentenced in the case of participation in the war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, as part of the military formation “PMC Wagner”.

According to the investigation, in the fall of 2022, a resident of Zhezkazgan, being a citizen of the Republic of Kazakhstan, having been informed through the media and the Internet about the Russian attack on Ukrainian territory, decided to join the Wagner PMC, “pursuing an ideological goal”.

The defendant said that his father was from Kharkiv, and the Ukrainian authorities allegedly infringe on the rights of Russian-speaking residents of the city.

For seven months - from December 6, 2022 to July 6, 2023 - the man was the head of an artillery depot. The mercenary of the Wagner PMC, as reported in court, was promised 240 thousand rubles (about 2.4 thousand dollars) as a monthly salary. On July 28, 2023, the man returned to Kazakhstan. It is not specified how he was detained.

The defendant reportedly pleaded guilty to charges of intentional participation in an armed conflict abroad. He was sentenced to four years and six months in prison.

