Kazakhstan has no plans to apply for BRICS membership in the near future
Kyiv • UNN
A spokesperson for the President of Kazakhstan said that the country has no plans to join the BRICS. Astana prioritizes the UN as a universal organization for discussing international issues.
Kazakhstan does not plan to apply for membership in the BRICS in the near future. This was stated by the press secretary of the President of Kazakhstan, Berik Uali, according to Tengrinews, UNN .
According to the official, Astana is watching the evolution of the BRICS with interest.
Beric Wali also assured that Kazakhstan supports the decision of the founders of the BRICS organization to make every effort to “build a just, democratic world order free from the hegemony of any superpower.
At the same time, at present and most likely in the near future, Kazakhstan will refrain from applying for membership in BRICS, including taking into account the multi-stage process of consideration of the membership issue, as well as other issues related to the prospects for the development of this association
He explained that proposals to join the BRICS were considered by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev from the point of view of Kazakhstan's national interests .
Nevertheless, for now, Astana prioritizes the UN “as a universal and non-alternative organization in which all pressing international issues can and should be discussed.
Serbia's Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin said that the country is exploring the option of membership in BRICS, which he called “a real alternative to the EU.”