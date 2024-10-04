Wagner group says captured mercenaries killed in Mali, rebels deny - media

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 60609 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 102750 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 165867 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 137227 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142791 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138912 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 181680 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112053 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 172297 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104738 views

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 98063 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 109305 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 111402 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 43674 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 50950 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 165864 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 181678 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 172295 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 199676 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 188638 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141553 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141620 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146347 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137783 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154684 views
Wagner group says captured mercenaries killed in Mali, rebels deny - media

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26313 views

The Wagner Group has reported the death of Russian mercenaries taken prisoner in Mali. The Tuareg rebels refute these statements, claiming that all the captives are alive. The reason for the conflicting reports is unclear.

The Wagner group said the Russian mercenaries who were captured were killed in Mali, rebels deny the claims, reports UNN citing Reuters.

Details

Wagner's mercenary group has told the family of a Russian fighter captured alive in Mali that he is now dead, according to text messages seen by Reuters, contradicting information provided by the Tuareg rebel group that was holding him.

Alexander Efremov was one of two Russian prisoners captured alive by Tuareg rebels after a deadly desert battle in which dozens of Wagner fighters were killed in late July.

His brother Yevgeny said Wagner called to report his death. He posted the news this week in a Telegram chat room used by relatives of mercenaries involved in the battle to share information.

“Imagine the mental state of Nick's wife after that call,” Yevgeny Efremov told the group, referring to his call sign brother.

Yefremov did not respond to a request for comment. But relatives of three other fighters who were reported missing told Reuters that they had received similar calls from Wagner.

However, a spokesman for the Tuareg rebel group denied Wagner's claim, telling Reuters that the two Russian captives, as well as Malian army prisoners captured in the same battle, were still alive.

“All our captives are alive,” said Mohamed El Maouloud Ramadan, a spokesman for the Tuareg organization known as the Permanent Strategic Framework for Peace, Security and Development (CSP). “Wagner are liars”.

The reason for the conflicting reports is unclear. The Tuareg group has refused to provide evidence that its captives are alive, while Wagner has not found the bodies of its fighters killed in the battle near the Algerian border, leaving relatives without clear evidence either way.

Wagner initially reported that most of the fighters involved in the desert battle were missing. Using publicly available data, facial recognition software and interviews with relatives, Reuters has identified the names of 31 mercenaries missing or captured after the battle with the Tuareg.

Although Wagner acknowledged heavy casualties in the Mali ambush, he provided no casualty figures. The Malian army, which fought alongside the Russians, also gave no casualty figures.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
reutersReuters
maliMali
telegramTelegram
algeriaAlgeria

