Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić said he was "very disappointed" by Russia's decision to offer a gas deal that would only last until the end of the year, after months of negotiations for a long-term agreement. This was reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

It is noted that Vučić sought to conclude a three-year contract with Gazprom after two meetings this year with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. He suggested that the delay was due to US sanctions against the Naftna Industrija Srbije (NIS) refinery, which came into effect earlier this month after several temporary exemptions expired.

We begged the Americans for months and we managed to secure eight months; unlike some others, we are not thieves - said Vučić.

According to him, Serbia has enough reserves for the next three months, and he rejected suggestions that Belgrade could nationalize NIS, which is controlled by Russian Gazprom Neft, to circumvent sanctions.

The Americans told me: "Mr. President, sign this, there will be no sanctions, just tell us that you need time to nationalize your oil industry." I told them: "This is unacceptable for me. Our country is not communist or fascist, and we do not like to seize other people's capital and other people's property." - said the Serbian leader.

The publication adds that any gas shortage this winter could increase pressure on Vučić, "who is struggling with domestic turmoil."

Serbia planned to sign a three-year agreement with Russia on the import of 2.5 billion cubic meters of natural gas annually. The country already receives gas from Azerbaijan and Russia, and also has significant reserves in its gas storage facility.

The US delayed for a week the imposition of sanctions against the Serbian oil company NIS, which is owned by Russia and operates Serbia's only oil refinery.

