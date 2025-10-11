$41.510.00
A selection of films for long October evenings: from romance to drama
02:06 PM • 25084 views
EES verification system introduced at EU borders: what Ukrainians need to know
October 11, 01:21 PM • 19098 views
There are good options, strong ideas: Zelenskyy discussed strengthening Ukrainian air defense with Trump
October 11, 12:56 PM • 24727 views
Death of blogger Hanich in Kyiv: what is known about him, and to whom he wrote before his death
October 11, 12:10 PM • 18180 views
SBU drones hit Bashneft refinery, 1,400 kilometers from Ukraine - source
October 11, 08:54 AM • 24123 views
In Kyiv, a well-known blogger was found in a car with a gunshot wound to the head: the police initiated criminal proceedings
October 10, 07:08 PM • 32492 views
Zelenskyy dissatisfied with the protection of Kyiv's thermal power plants
October 10, 05:04 PM • 42571 views
Svyrydenko submitted a proposal to the Rada regarding the appointment of Tetiana Berezhna as Minister of Culture
October 10, 03:17 PM • 59797 views
Demand for charging stations is growing in Ukraine: how prices have changed since the beginning of the war, and whether there is an increase in cost
October 10, 02:10 PM • 35015 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares for US visit: Zelenskyy reveals details
Vucic disappointed with Putin: dictator agreed only to short-term gas deal - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 562 views

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic expressed disappointment with Russia's decision to offer a gas deal only until the end of the year, although Serbia sought a three-year contract. Vucic rejected suggestions of nationalizing NIS, controlled by Russia's Gazprom Neft, to circumvent US sanctions.

Vucic disappointed with Putin: dictator agreed only to short-term gas deal - Bloomberg

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić said he was "very disappointed" by Russia's decision to offer a gas deal that would only last until the end of the year, after months of negotiations for a long-term agreement. This was reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that Vučić sought to conclude a three-year contract with Gazprom after two meetings this year with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. He suggested that the delay was due to US sanctions against the Naftna Industrija Srbije (NIS) refinery, which came into effect earlier this month after several temporary exemptions expired.

We begged the Americans for months and we managed to secure eight months; unlike some others, we are not thieves

- said Vučić.

According to him, Serbia has enough reserves for the next three months, and he rejected suggestions that Belgrade could nationalize NIS, which is controlled by Russian Gazprom Neft, to circumvent sanctions.

The Americans told me: "Mr. President, sign this, there will be no sanctions, just tell us that you need time to nationalize your oil industry." I told them: "This is unacceptable for me. Our country is not communist or fascist, and we do not like to seize other people's capital and other people's property."

- said the Serbian leader.

The publication adds that any gas shortage this winter could increase pressure on Vučić, "who is struggling with domestic turmoil."

Recall

Serbia planned to sign a three-year agreement with Russia on the import of 2.5 billion cubic meters of natural gas annually. The country already receives gas from Azerbaijan and Russia, and also has significant reserves in its gas storage facility.

The US delayed for a week the imposition of sanctions against the Serbian oil company NIS, which is owned by Russia and operates Serbia's only oil refinery.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

