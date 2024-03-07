$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 26334 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 94524 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 62576 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 256760 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 221504 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 187338 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 228357 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 250960 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 156915 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372002 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

+19°
3m/s
38%
Von der Leyen: a war tribunal awaits Putin

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25563 views

Putin is being prosecuted for war crimes and will face a military tribunal, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.

Von der Leyen: a war tribunal awaits Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin is being prosecuted for war crimes and will face a tribunal in The Hague, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in Bucharest on Thursday in a speech to the European People's Party Congress on the occasion of the vote for her nomination as the EPP candidate for a second term in office, UNN reports with reference to Digi24.

Putin is being prosecuted for war crimes and will be tried. A military tribunal awaits him

- Ursula von der Leyen said.

"Putin is responsible for the death of Alexei Navalny (the Kremlin's main opponent who died in prison - ed.) And it was incredible to see the courage of those who attended Navalny's funeral. One of the brave women who attended said that Navalny sacrificed himself to save the country, and Putin sacrificed the country to save himself," von der Leyen said.

She also emphasized that "Europe will support Ukraine as long as it takes." "There is no more pressing issue than Ukraine. I was in Bucha after the liberation of the city, I will never forget the body bags. Innocent civilians, young and old, killed by Putin's soldiers. I will not forget the desperate parents whose children were abducted by Russia. As a mother and a grandmother, my heart bleeds when I hear these stories," von der Leyen said in her speech at the EPP Congress in Bucharest.

The President of the European Commission also said that Russia "destroyed homes, hospitals and kindergartens, but could not destroy the dream (...) of a free and prosperous Ukraine in the heart of the EU." "Even today, friends, this dream lives on. In the Republic of Moldova, in Georgia, and in the Western Balkans. And together they will make this dream come true. This is what the EPP and Europe believe in," she added.

Addendum

Last year, the International Criminal Court issued a warrant for the arrest of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

ICC Chief Prosecutor Kareem Khan statedthat there are reasonable grounds to believe that Vladimir Putin and the country's Children's Commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova are responsible for the forced deportation of hundreds of Ukrainian children.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarNews of the World
European Commission
The Hague
Bucharest
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine
Moldova
Georgia
