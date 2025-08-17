$41.450.00
Von der Leyen and Merz accompany Zelenskyy to meeting with Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 • 300 views

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz are accompanying Zelenskyy to the US. There, they will meet with Donald Trump on Monday.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz are accompanying Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the United States, where they will meet with US President Donald Trump on Monday.

This is reported by UNN with reference to Zeit.

This was announced by von der Leyen herself on X and by the German government spokesman. The presence of other European heads of state is also expected. Before this, von der Leyen will "attend a meeting of the 'Coalition of the Willing' with Zelenskyy in Brussels," the Commission President said.

Recall

Leaders of the "coalition of the willing" will hold a video conference on Sunday before Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Washington. The meeting will be co-chaired by Macron, Merz, and Starmer.

Alona Utkina

PoliticsNews of the World
Keir Starmer
European Commission
Washington, D.C.
Friedrich Merz
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Brussels
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine