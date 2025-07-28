$41.780.01
Volyn resident faces life imprisonment for spying for Belarusian KGB - SBU

Kyiv • UNN

 • 992 views

A 24-year-old resident of Volyn was recruited through anonymous Telegram channels to cooperate with Belarusian special services. He transmitted data on the fortification and movement of Ukrainian troops, for which he faces life imprisonment.

Volyn resident faces life imprisonment for spying for Belarusian KGB - SBU

A 24-year-old resident of Volyn sought "easy money" and leaked data to the enemy about fortifications and movements of Ukrainian troops near the northern border. He was recruited through anonymous Telegram channels to cooperate with Belarusian special services. This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine, according to UNN.

The SBU counterintelligence conducted a successful special operation in Volyn, detaining a man who agreed to cooperate with the Belarusian special service after being recruited through anonymous channels in messengers.

Among his main tasks were recording the location of checkpoints and fortified areas of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, observing military echelons, and marking fortifications on maps. He transmitted the collected data to his handlers via an encrypted chat in Telegram.

During the search, a phone with evidence of contacts with a Belarusian agent, whose identity has already been established, was seized. The suspect has now been notified of suspicion of high treason (Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Border guard from Sumy region received 5 years in prison for leaking data about the Armed Forces of Ukraine and selling ammunition25.07.25, 05:49 • 3567 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarCrimes and emergencies
Telegram
Belarus
Volyn Oblast
Security Service of Ukraine
