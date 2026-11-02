Voltage fluctuations halted service on part of Kyiv’s metro

Due to voltage fluctuations in the power grid, changes were made to the operation of the metro and the high-speed tram on the Borshchahivska line in Kyiv on the morning of November 2. The Kyiv City State Administration reported this, UNN writes.

Changes to the operation of the capital's metro and the high-speed tram on the Borshchahivska line. On the "green" line between the "Osokorky" and "Chervonyi Khutir" stations, as well as on the above-ground section of the "red" line, train service has been temporarily suspended due to significant voltage fluctuations from external power supply centers - the Kyiv City State Administration initially stated.

Later, the Kyiv City State Administration reported that "train service on the 'red' metro line has been restored to normal operation." Trains are running between the "Akademmistechko" and "Lisova" stations.

"Currently, trains are not running on the 'green' line between the 'Osokorky' and 'Chervonyi Khutir' stations," the Kyiv City State Administration noted.

The "blue" line is operating normally.

Electric transport service has also been suspended on the Borshchahivska high-speed tram line and on Vidradnyi Avenue.

In Kyiv, the high-speed tram and electric public transport on a number of streets have been suspended due to a lack of power