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In Kyiv, the high-speed tram and electric public transport on a number of streets have been suspended due to a lack of power

Kyiv • UNN

 • 214 views

In Kyiv, the high-speed tram and other electric public transport have been suspended due to a lack of electricity. It is unknown when service will resume.

In Kyiv, the high-speed tram and electric public transport on a number of streets have been suspended due to a lack of power

In Kyiv, due to a lack of voltage in the power system, electric transport service has been temporarily suspended on the Borshchahivska high-speed tram line and a number of other routes. This was reported by the Kyivpastrans municipal enterprise, UNN writes.

Details

The restrictions apply to electric transport on Vidradnyi and Beresteiskyi avenues, as well as Harmatna, Vadym Hetman, Olena Teliha, Danylo Shcherbakivskyi, Volodymyrska, Sviatoshynska and Stetsenka streets.

In addition, electric transport service has been suspended in the area of the Shuliavska metro station.

When service will resume

Kyivpastrans said that the restrictions are temporary and are related to the lack of electricity supply.

The enterprise will provide additional information on the resumption of service and further changes in the operation of public transport.

The exact time when electric transport service will resume is currently unknown.

On November 2, power outage schedules of up to 2.5 queues will be in effect in Ukraine01.11.26, 22:43 • 14898 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyKyiv
Power outage
Electricity
Kyiv