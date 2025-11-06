Volgograd oil refinery in Russia suspended operations after Ukrainian drone attack - media
Kyiv • UNN
The Volgograd oil refinery in Russia suspended operations after a Ukrainian drone attack on November 5. The plant processed 13.7 million metric tons of oil in 2024, accounting for 5.1% of the total volume.
The oil refinery in Volgograd, Russia, suspended operations after an attack by Ukrainian drones on the night of November 5. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.
Details
The plant is shut down. CDU-5 caught fire, hydrocracking suffered some damage
The publication notes that in 2024, the Volgograd oil refinery processed 13.7 million metric tons of oil, or 5.1% of the total volume at Russian oil refineries.
On Thursday, Ukraine struck Russia with at least 75 drones, causing a fire in the industrial zone of the southern city of Volgograd, killing at least one person and halting dozens of flights across the country
Recall
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to important facilities of the Russian occupiers - the Volgograd oil refinery in the Volgograd region of the Russian Federation, a storage, assembly and launch base for Shahed-type drones in temporarily occupied Donetsk, and 3 fuel and lubricant facilities in temporarily occupied Crimea.