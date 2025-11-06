Volgograd oil refinery in Russia suspended operations after Ukrainian drone attack - media

ukenru
Exclusive
02:11 PM • 15100 views
The Rada proposed creating a "drop register": what is the main idea of the bill, and when will the committee consider it?
12:47 PM • 21558 views
Russian attack blacked out eight mines in Dnipropetrovsk region, over 2500 miners trapped underground - Ministry of Energy
12:10 PM • 18272 views
Ukraine to be covered by an anticyclone on November 7: forecaster predicts dry and warm weather
11:26 AM • 18959 views
Zelenskyy signed new sanctions against Russia and announced new NSDC decisions: what they concern
Exclusive
November 6, 08:00 AM • 42242 views
Aid of 50,000 hryvnias will not increase the desire to have children: demographer explained the problem
November 6, 07:22 AM • 33147 views
Russia again attacked the railway in Ukraine: trains in the east change routes and are delayed
November 5, 09:56 PM • 36592 views
Putin asked to settle the war in Ukraine - Trump on his last conversation with the head of the Russian Federation
November 5, 08:20 PM • 49667 views
Angelina Jolie's humanitarian trip to Kherson interrupted by TCC employees: what is known about the incident with the star's bodyguard
November 5, 05:06 PM • 38789 views
Ukrenergo: On November 6, power outage schedules will be introduced in all regions of Ukraine
Exclusive
November 5, 03:51 PM • 32528 views
Some Kyiv homes are being connected to heating based on residents' individual decisions - KMDA
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Meghan Markle returns to acting eight years after leaving HollywoodPhotoNovember 6, 07:34 AM • 23314 views
Kinburn Spit destroyed: ecologists and military report catastrophic consequencesNovember 6, 09:24 AM • 15268 views
Kyiv investigates disappearance of police precinct chief and seized fundsNovember 6, 09:36 AM • 13485 views
Offshore schemes: how the Russian-linked company AAL Group Ltd legalized itself in the UAE and gained access to Ukrainian helicoptersPhotoNovember 6, 09:50 AM • 23857 views
How to properly wash winter jackets: tips for down, wool, and synthetic modelsPhoto10:56 AM • 21576 views
Publications
The Rada proposed creating a "drop register": what is the main idea of the bill, and when will the committee consider it?
Exclusive
02:11 PM • 15114 views
Ukraine launches the "Money Follows the Teacher" program: what it is and what are the conditions for educators01:00 PM • 12605 views
How to properly wash winter jackets: tips for down, wool, and synthetic modelsPhoto10:56 AM • 21640 views
Offshore schemes: how the Russian-linked company AAL Group Ltd legalized itself in the UAE and gained access to Ukrainian helicoptersPhotoNovember 6, 09:50 AM • 23921 views
Aid of 50,000 hryvnias will not increase the desire to have children: demographer explained the problem
Exclusive
November 6, 08:00 AM • 42253 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Nancy Pelosi
Joe Biden
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Germany
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Meghan Markle returns to acting eight years after leaving HollywoodPhotoNovember 6, 07:34 AM • 23374 views
Kim Kardashian blames ChatGPT for her failed bar examsVideoNovember 5, 03:25 PM • 24683 views
Avengers star Sebastian Stan says Marvel Cinematic Universe shaped him as an actorNovember 5, 02:19 PM • 26612 views
Robert Pattinson revealed details of the grueling filming of "Dune 3" in the desertNovember 5, 08:51 AM • 43170 views
Zuckerberg's actor shakes up the celebrity world: Jesse Eisenberg says he's ready to donate a kidney to a strangerNovember 4, 04:38 PM • 47317 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Mushrooms
The New York Times

Volgograd oil refinery in Russia suspended operations after Ukrainian drone attack - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1250 views

The Volgograd oil refinery in Russia suspended operations after a Ukrainian drone attack on November 5. The plant processed 13.7 million metric tons of oil in 2024, accounting for 5.1% of the total volume.

Volgograd oil refinery in Russia suspended operations after Ukrainian drone attack - media

The oil refinery in Volgograd, Russia, suspended operations after an attack by Ukrainian drones on the night of November 5. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

The plant is shut down. CDU-5 caught fire, hydrocracking suffered some damage

- a source told the publication.

The publication notes that in 2024, the Volgograd oil refinery processed 13.7 million metric tons of oil, or 5.1% of the total volume at Russian oil refineries.

On Thursday, Ukraine struck Russia with at least 75 drones, causing a fire in the industrial zone of the southern city of Volgograd, killing at least one person and halting dozens of flights across the country

- the publication writes.

Recall

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to important facilities of the Russian occupiers - the Volgograd oil refinery in the Volgograd region of the Russian Federation, a storage, assembly and launch base for Shahed-type drones in temporarily occupied Donetsk, and 3 fuel and lubricant facilities in temporarily occupied Crimea.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in UkraineNews of the World
Energy
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Reuters
Crimea
Ukraine
Donetsk