Volgograd oil refinery in Russia suspended operations after Ukrainian drone attack - media

The oil refinery in Volgograd, Russia, suspended operations after an attack by Ukrainian drones on the night of November 5. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

The plant is shut down. CDU-5 caught fire, hydrocracking suffered some damage - a source told the publication.

The publication notes that in 2024, the Volgograd oil refinery processed 13.7 million metric tons of oil, or 5.1% of the total volume at Russian oil refineries.

On Thursday, Ukraine struck Russia with at least 75 drones, causing a fire in the industrial zone of the southern city of Volgograd, killing at least one person and halting dozens of flights across the country - the publication writes.

Recall

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to important facilities of the Russian occupiers - the Volgograd oil refinery in the Volgograd region of the Russian Federation, a storage, assembly and launch base for Shahed-type drones in temporarily occupied Donetsk, and 3 fuel and lubricant facilities in temporarily occupied Crimea.