Vietnam and Russia have agreed to build nuclear power plants

Vietnam and Russia have agreed to quickly negotiate and sign agreements on the construction of nuclear power plants in Vietnam. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

The publication refers to a joint statement by the two countries after a visit to Moscow by Vietnamese leader To Lam.

The development of stations with advanced technologies will strictly comply with nuclear and radiation safety standards and will benefit socio-economic development - the statement reads.

The publication points out that Vietnam has resumed plans to develop nuclear power plants, which were suspended almost ten years ago, as part of its efforts to "increase electricity generation capacity to support a rapidly growing economy."

"Vietnam and Russia have also agreed to strengthen cooperation in the oil and gas industry, including the supply of Russian crude oil and liquefied natural gas to Vietnam," the article says.

Recall

In April, Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh stated that his country has a "unique relationship" with the United States. He made this statement against the backdrop of trade negotiations with the administration of President Donald Trump in the hope of avoiding large tariffs on his products.

