Video of a plane over Kyiv stirred the network: what is known

Today, July 11, Kyiv residents could observe the flight of the An-124 "Ruslan" transport aircraft, which greatly stirred up the network, reports UNN.

Details

The published videos show a large aircraft flying over the capital. Initially, it was claimed online that a passenger plane flew over Kyiv, but the video shows that the footage is of a An-124 "Ruslan" cargo aircraft in the An-124-100 modification with tail number UR82073.

For their part, Ukrainians enthusiastically reacted to the appearance of the giant aircraft in the sky. It should be noted that, according to the online service Flightradar24, an unknown object with the call sign PTNPNH2 (PTN PNH2) is circling over Ukraine, having departed from Dnipro and continuing to remain in the sky of Ukraine.

Another unknown object with the call sign PTNPNH1 was spotted on radars over Odesa, but it is no longer being detected.

Recall

In April, the flight of an aircraft with the call sign Welcome, which was spotted over Lviv, was performed for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale war as part of the ground and flight inspection program of aeronautical equipment in accordance with the Aviation Rules of Ukraine.