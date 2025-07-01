"Victory 45-47": Trump created perfume in honor of victories in 2016 and 2024 1 July 2025

US President Donald Trump announced the start of sales of perfumes under his own brand in honor of his victories in the 2016 and 2024 elections. He wrote about this on the social network Truth Social, reports UNN.

Details

Trump Fragrances are here. They’re called "Victory 45-47" because they’re all about Winning, Strength, and Success — For men and women. Get yourself a bottle, and don’t forget to get one for your loved ones too. Enjoy, have fun, and keep winning — wrote Trump.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that Donald Trump's family business fully repaid a $160 million loan for an office skyscraper at 40 Wall Street.

UNN also reported that Donald Trump received over $57 million from the cryptocurrency platform World Liberty Financial.