"Victory 45-47": Trump created perfume in honor of victories in 2016 and 2024 1 July 2025

Mandatory video recording of technical inspection from July 1: what will change for drivers and service stations
06:15 AM • 2316 views
Mandatory video recording of technical inspection from July 1: what will change for drivers and service stations
05:50 AM • 6640 views
Bachelor's admission: deadlines and rules in 2025
June 30, 07:06 PM • 13262 views
IMF approves 8th EFF program review, Ukraine to soon receive $500 million - Shmyhal
June 30, 02:53 PM • 80927 views
EU and Ukraine reach agreement on new trade terms: what's expected
Exclusive
June 30, 12:58 PM • 120677 views
Canadian passport is not an indulgence: how the claimant for "Gulliver" Adamovsky tries to hide his Russian citizenship
Exclusive
June 30, 12:57 PM • 69829 views
How not to fall victim to apartment fraudsters: main signs of deception when renting
Exclusive
June 30, 10:13 AM • 73561 views
Ukraine prepares to reform the title "Mother Heroine": what will change?
June 30, 09:40 AM • 80744 views
Strike on Kryvyi Rih on June 30: enemy UAV hit near military enlistment office
June 30, 06:31 AM • 154544 views
What changes await Ukrainians in July: a new voltage standard in the power grid and the return of salary indexation
June 29, 04:28 PM • 123307 views
President Zelenskyy posthumously awarded pilot Maksym Ustymenko the title of Hero of Ukraine: details of the decree
"Orwellian comments": Kellogg responded to the Kremlin's statements about Ukraine and the US "hindering" negotiationsJune 30, 10:56 PM • 7327 views
NATO 2026 Summit to be held in Ankara - ErdoğanJuly 1, 12:36 AM • 4511 views
Attack on Zaporizhzhia: occupiers launched 4 strikes on the city and district02:04 AM • 10683 views
US demands Russia return abducted Ukrainian children - draft resolution03:06 AM • 8759 views
Strikes on Crimea: Russian S-300/S-400 SAM systems and radar likely hit05:50 AM • 2166 views
Mandatory video recording of technical inspection from July 1: what will change for drivers and service stations06:15 AM • 2321 views
Bachelor's admission: deadlines and rules in 202505:50 AM • 6642 views
Preparing a first-grader for school: what rules really workJune 30, 02:37 PM • 66519 views
Sowing calendar for July: when is the best time to plant, and when is it better to do something elseJune 30, 02:11 PM • 77250 views
Canadian passport is not an indulgence: how the claimant for "Gulliver" Adamovsky tries to hide his Russian citizenship
Exclusive
June 30, 12:58 PM • 120678 views
UNN Lite
Netflix unveils teaser for "Troll 2," the sequel to the successful Norwegian monster storyJune 30, 11:05 AM • 97748 views
"F1" with Brad Pitt debuted with $144 million globally, securing Apple's first box office hitJune 30, 07:19 AM • 100868 views
Thai schoolboy rides a stallion to school every dayJune 29, 11:06 AM • 98081 views
John Travolta revives iconic 'Grease' character at Hollywood BowlJune 29, 09:35 AM • 108350 views
Five long-awaited premieres: what to watch in hot JulyJune 28, 02:03 PM • 214432 views
"Victory 45-47": Trump created perfume in honor of victories in 2016 and 2024 1 July 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26 views

Donald Trump has launched a perfume line under his own brand "Victory 45-47", dedicated to his election victories. The fragrances, "for men and women", are available for purchase through the online store.

"Victory 45-47": Trump created perfume in honor of victories in 2016 and 2024

US President Donald Trump announced the start of sales of perfumes under his own brand in honor of his victories in the 2016 and 2024 elections. He wrote about this on the social network Truth Social, reports UNN.

Details

Trump Fragrances are here. They’re called "Victory 45-47" because they’re all about Winning, Strength, and Success — For men and women. Get yourself a bottle, and don’t forget to get one for your loved ones too. Enjoy, have fun, and keep winning

— wrote Trump.

You can buy the perfumes at the link.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that Donald Trump's family business fully repaid a $160 million loan for an office skyscraper at 40 Wall Street.

UNN also reported that Donald Trump received over $57 million from the cryptocurrency platform World Liberty Financial.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the World
Truth Social
Donald Trump
United States
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9