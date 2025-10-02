$41.140.18
October 1, 05:49 PM • 17664 views
Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant in blackout due to enemy shelling - Ministry of Energy
October 1, 05:21 PM • 26895 views
Chernihiv region introduces hourly power outage schedules
Exclusive
October 1, 03:19 PM • 35168 views
Anti-Corruption or Commercial Bureau? Why NABU cases turn into business disputes
Exclusive
October 1, 02:16 PM • 26432 views
"They will be unable to react quickly enough to any escalation and to problems": political scientist assessed how the US shutdown could affect Ukraine
Exclusive
October 1, 12:21 PM • 44349 views
Parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic: political scientist explained how they will affect Ukraine
October 1, 10:38 AM • 24986 views
Venislavsky explained how allowing men under 22 to leave Ukraine benefits the state and how it affected mobilization.
October 1, 09:34 AM • 22768 views
President ordered a full inspection after 9 people died due to bad weather in OdesaPhoto
Exclusive
October 1, 06:00 AM • 54719 views
Will electricity tariffs for the population increase in November – Ministry of Energy's responsePhoto
October 1, 05:57 AM • 41570 views
US government shuts down for the first time since 2019: who will get paid during the shutdown and who won't
October 1, 05:47 AM • 32757 views
Eight-day blackout: EU calls on Russia to immediately withdraw all its forces from Zaporizhzhia NPP and all of Ukraine
Veterans will be able to apply for a combatant ID at the ASC: the government has changed the procedure

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1090 views

The Cabinet of Ministers adopted a resolution that clarifies the procedures for obtaining a combatant ID and simplifies access to the Unified State Register of War Veterans. This will allow submitting applications through the ASC and expands the range of persons who can obtain an extract from the register.

Veterans will be able to apply for a combatant ID at the ASC: the government has changed the procedure

The Cabinet of Ministers adopted a resolution, developed by the Ministry of Veterans Affairs, which clarifies the procedures for obtaining a combatant certificate and simplifies access to the data of the Unified State Register of War Veterans. This innovation aims to make the process more convenient for veterans, female veterans, and their families. This was reported by the Ministry of Veterans Affairs of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

According to the new changes, submitting an application for a combatant certificate has become possible through Administrative Service Centers (ASC). This should make the process more accessible for volunteers whose status has been granted by the Ministry of Veterans Affairs.

The application form has also been updated to comply with the current procedure. This will help avoid misunderstandings and inconsistencies when obtaining the certificate.

In addition, the circle of persons who can obtain an extract from the Unified State Register of War Veterans (USRWV) has been expanded. The legal conflict regarding the definition of categories of persons entitled to receive an extract from the USRWV has been eliminated.

The adopted resolution makes services simpler and more accessible: a combatant certificate can be obtained closer to home, and families of prisoners and missing persons will have more opportunities to quickly obtain the necessary data.

- the report says.

The agency reminded that earlier the circle of persons who can obtain an extract from the USRWV was expanded, namely: able-bodied parents of missing and captured war veterans can obtain such an extract.

Recall

The Ministry of Defense reported on a simplified system for obtaining combatant status, which allows obtaining status through the Unified State Register of War Veterans. Document processing takes place automatically in real time.

How to get a driver's license in Ukraine: algorithm of actions27.09.25, 08:00 • 77597 views

Vita Zelenetska

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine