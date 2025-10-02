Veterans will be able to apply for a combatant ID at the ASC: the government has changed the procedure

The Cabinet of Ministers adopted a resolution, developed by the Ministry of Veterans Affairs, which clarifies the procedures for obtaining a combatant certificate and simplifies access to the data of the Unified State Register of War Veterans. This innovation aims to make the process more convenient for veterans, female veterans, and their families. This was reported by the Ministry of Veterans Affairs of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

According to the new changes, submitting an application for a combatant certificate has become possible through Administrative Service Centers (ASC). This should make the process more accessible for volunteers whose status has been granted by the Ministry of Veterans Affairs.

The application form has also been updated to comply with the current procedure. This will help avoid misunderstandings and inconsistencies when obtaining the certificate.

In addition, the circle of persons who can obtain an extract from the Unified State Register of War Veterans (USRWV) has been expanded. The legal conflict regarding the definition of categories of persons entitled to receive an extract from the USRWV has been eliminated.

The adopted resolution makes services simpler and more accessible: a combatant certificate can be obtained closer to home, and families of prisoners and missing persons will have more opportunities to quickly obtain the necessary data. - the report says.

The agency reminded that earlier the circle of persons who can obtain an extract from the USRWV was expanded, namely: able-bodied parents of missing and captured war veterans can obtain such an extract.

Recall

The Ministry of Defense reported on a simplified system for obtaining combatant status, which allows obtaining status through the Unified State Register of War Veterans. Document processing takes place automatically in real time.

