How to get a driver's license in Ukraine: algorithm of actions

Obtaining a driver's license in Ukraine is a multi-stage process that involves theoretical and practical training and passing exams. What a future driver needs to know is told by UNN.

Exam preparation

In order to obtain a driver's license, you must first choose how to prepare for the theoretical exam: independently or at a driving school. When studying at a driving school, you need to find an accredited educational institution and prepare the relevant documents.

To enroll in a driving school, you must have the following documents:

original or photocopy of passport (pages 1, 2 and registration);

in the case of an ID card – additionally, a certificate of registration of residence (or a screenshot from Diia with full information on the document);

ITN (Individual Tax Number);

1 photo 3x4 cm;

medical certificate for drivers.

If studying at a driving school, attend a course of lectures and receive a certificate (in electronic form), which is valid for 1 year - without passing an internal exam at the driving school.

If the future driver masters the material independently, he must study the traffic rules and other issues according to the Standard Training Program for the training and retraining of drivers.

In case of applying to the territorial service center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs or the center for the provision of administrative services for passing the theoretical exam by a person who has independently mastered the content of the theoretical module of the standard training program, taking into account the categories of vehicles, the mark "self-preparation" is entered in the corresponding application.

Documents certifying the training and retraining of vehicle drivers are:

certificate of completion of theoretical training if theoretical training was completed at a driving school;

certificate of completion of practical training.

Exam

Pass the theoretical exam at any service center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. First, you need to get a ticket for the theoretical exam online through e-registration or at the terminal of the service center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

You must have your passport with a residence registration mark, taxpayer registration number, and a medical certificate confirming admission to driving a vehicle of the chosen category.

It is worth arriving 15 minutes before the time indicated on the ticket. If the future driver prepared for the exam by self-study, this should be reported to the administrator.

The exam is conducted in a specially equipped classroom. Computers are protected by DLP software, which prevents unauthorized access. Before and during the exam, the driver candidate is checked using the Face ID system. Video cameras are installed in the room. Therefore, it is impossible to get a hint or peek at the answer.

Within 20 minutes, you need to answer 20 questions, with only 2 mistakes allowed. If the future driver made more than two mistakes, the exam is considered failed. In addition, if the 20-minute time limit is not met, the exam is also considered failed.

During the exams, technical control means (including photo, video, audio equipment) are used. The instruction on the use of technical control means during exams (including with the help of photo, video, audio equipment), the storage of information obtained with their help and access to it is approved by the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The result of this exam is valid for 1 year from the date of its successful completion.

If a person, for any reason, failed the exams at the territorial service center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the issued certificate of completion of practical training of the institution is considered valid for two years from the date of its issuance.

What to do if you failed the exam

The next attempt to pass the theoretical exam will be possible no earlier than 10 days. This time is allocated so that the driver candidate can better prepare. Future drivers have an unlimited number of attempts to pass the theoretical exam.

In case of successful completion of the theoretical part of the exam, future drivers apply to any accredited educational institution and begin practical training.

Practical exam

After the future driver successfully passed the theory at the Ministry of Internal Affairs service center, it is necessary to undergo practical training. If studying at a driving school - it can be any driving school or the same one where theoretical training was conducted.

It is possible to pre-register for the practical exam at the terminal directly in the premises of the Ministry of Internal Affairs service center or online through the e-registration functionality. Registration is possible 21 days in advance at each of the Ministry of Internal Affairs service centers where such exams are conducted. If registration takes place offline in the premises of the Ministry of Internal Affairs service center, you should also contact the reception and clarify the availability of a free vehicle of the required category or inform about your desire to take the practical exam on a vehicle of a driving or motorcycle school.

The practical exam is considered failed if the driver candidate:

made more than three typical mistakes;

created a situation that required the intervention of the examiner or instructor of the educational institution in the control of the vehicle to prevent an emergency or accident;

refused to perform a practical exam exercise, except in cases where performing the examiner's command could lead to a violation of traffic rules or the creation of an emergency or accident.

If the driver candidate failed the practical exam at the Ministry of Internal Affairs service center, the next such exam may be scheduled no earlier than 10 calendar days later. Counting should start from the day after the failed exam.

After successfully passing the practical exam at the driving school, the future driver takes the exam at the Ministry of Internal Affairs service center and receives a driver's license.

You are a driver: what you need to know

For the first time, a driver's license is issued for 2 years with a speed limit of 70 km/h.

Such a driver's license can be exchanged for a permanent one without passing exams if there are no or no more than two administrative offenses in the field of road safety within two years from the date of issue of the license.

In case of three or more offenses - the exchange is carried out after passing theoretical and practical exams at the Ministry of Internal Affairs service center.

Driver's licenses are not returned to persons who received them for the first time and were deprived of the right to drive vehicles.

The right to drive vehicles is renewed after repeated theoretical and practical training courses and passing all exams according to the algorithm for obtaining a driver's license for the first time. Such a license is re-issued for 2 years.

What to pay attention to when taking the practical exam

On average, only about 18% of driver candidates successfully pass the practical exam on the first attempt at the Ministry of Internal Affairs service center. Many need several attempts to pass the practical exam. Instead of additionally working on their weaknesses and improving their preparation, future drivers rely on luck.

The exam at the Ministry of Internal Affairs service center is not a lottery or a training, but a test of real independent driving skills. After all, every movement and action behind the wheel is your life and health.

During additional training, it is necessary to analyze the mistakes made during the practical exam. Remember the examiner's or instructor's comments or the task you failed to cope with. For example: incorrect parking, turning on the turn signal, or uncertain driving.

Work through your typical "problem areas or locations". Usually, during the practical exam, driver candidates make such mistakes: driving at intersections and unregulated intersections, not maintaining a safe distance, poor knowledge of road signs, etc.

The routes of the Ministry of Internal Affairs service centers are designed to test knowledge, not to train. It is necessary to prepare in real road conditions and throughout the city: in different areas, in difficult road conditions, during rush hour, with heavy traffic and in unforeseen situations.

Confidence behind the wheel is already a significant part of your success when taking the practical exam. A sense of calm and self-confidence is important. So it is worth overcoming fear, avoiding stress and, if necessary, repeating the traffic rules. After all, knowledge of traffic rules will help you feel more confident on the road.

How much will a driver's license cost

On average, a theory course at a driving school costs 6-7 thousand hryvnias. Practice costs about 900 hryvnias for one 60-minute lesson. Passing the theoretical exam at the Ministry of Internal Affairs service center costs 250 hryvnias, and the practical exam costs 420 hryvnias.

