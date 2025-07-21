$41.750.12
He was supervised by Yanukovych's deputy head of security: an FSB "mole" was found in NABU's most elite closed unit
12:26 PM • 9268 views
He was supervised by Yanukovych's deputy head of security: an FSB "mole" was found in NABU's most elite closed unit
Exclusive
10:21 AM • 26502 views
Bahanets: NABU most often leaks information regarding investigative actions
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 40175 views
Almost one hundred citizens became victims of human trafficking in the first six months of 2025 - Ministry of Social Policy
09:37 AM • 39978 views
Zelenskyy appointed new ambassadors to 16 countries and international organizations: decrees
Exclusive
09:08 AM • 41040 views
Searches of those suspected of treason without court orders justified - MP Vlasenko
Exclusive
07:58 AM • 39549 views
Expert on NABU detention: counterintelligence did important work
July 21, 05:40 AM • 46810 views
SBU and Prosecutor General's Office conduct searches at NABU: what is known
July 21, 03:31 AM • 88110 views
Ivano-Frankivsk experienced the largest attack since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion
Exclusive
July 20, 09:39 AM • 82068 views
The man who attacked a shopping mall visitor with a knife in Kyiv turned out to be a former military serviceman
Exclusive
July 20, 07:27 AM • 155673 views
One of the most stressful weeks of the year: astro-forecast for July 21–27
How to get an international driver's license in five days: a tip from the Ministry of Internal Affairs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1584 views

An international driver's license can be obtained offline at the Ministry of Internal Affairs service centers. The procedure takes up to five working days, and the document is valid for three years.

How to get an international driver's license in five days: a tip from the Ministry of Internal Affairs

You can obtain an international driver's license offline at the Ministry of Internal Affairs service centers by submitting a number of necessary documents. The procedure itself will take up to five days, writes UNN with reference to the Ministry of Internal Affairs page on Telegram.

The document is issued offline at the Ministry of Internal Affairs service centers based on a valid national driver's document. It is necessary for driving vehicles in more than 100 countries.

- reported the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The mandatory documents for submission are:

• Original national driver's license;

• Passport of a citizen of Ukraine/ID-card with indication of registered place of residence;

• Passport of a citizen of Ukraine for travel abroad;

• Photo 3.5x4.5 cm on matte color paper;

• Payment receipt for the service.

It is also reported that the client checks and signs the application for an international driver's license in the presence of the administrator of the Ministry of Internal Affairs service center.

The document is processed and issued within five working days from the date of submission of the necessary documents and is valid for three years, but no longer than the validity period of the national driver's license

- emphasized the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

- emphasized the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The Patrol Police of Kyiv provided advice on safe riding on two-wheeled transport. Recommendations include checking the technical condition, using motorcycle helmets, and observing traffic rules.

In 2024, 71 cases involving electric scooters were recorded, which is 42% more than last year. The largest fine is UAH 34,000 for driving while intoxicated, but there are still no separate rules.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

Life hackAuto
Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
Ukraine
Tesla
