How to get an international driver's license in five days: a tip from the Ministry of Internal Affairs

You can obtain an international driver's license offline at the Ministry of Internal Affairs service centers by submitting a number of necessary documents. The procedure itself will take up to five days, writes UNN with reference to the Ministry of Internal Affairs page on Telegram.

The document is issued offline at the Ministry of Internal Affairs service centers based on a valid national driver's document. It is necessary for driving vehicles in more than 100 countries. - reported the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The mandatory documents for submission are:

• Original national driver's license;

• Passport of a citizen of Ukraine/ID-card with indication of registered place of residence;

• Passport of a citizen of Ukraine for travel abroad;

• Photo 3.5x4.5 cm on matte color paper;

• Payment receipt for the service.

It is also reported that the client checks and signs the application for an international driver's license in the presence of the administrator of the Ministry of Internal Affairs service center.

The document is processed and issued within five working days from the date of submission of the necessary documents and is valid for three years, but no longer than the validity period of the national driver's license - emphasized the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

