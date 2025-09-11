In Ukraine, obtaining a certain category of driver's license has been simplified: details

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine adopted a decision that allows obtaining a category CE driver's license during martial law without the mandatory one-year experience of driving category C trucks. This was announced by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko, reports UNN.

Details

According to Yulia Svyrydenko, truck drivers will be able to more easily and quickly obtain the right to drive a truck with a trailer.

Now, during martial law, category C drivers who have undergone retraining and passed a practical exam have the right to drive category CE vehicles without the requirement of having one year of experience. - she wrote in her Telegram channel.

"We have made changes to the Regulations on the procedure for issuing driver's licenses and admitting citizens to driving vehicles," added the Prime Minister of Ukraine.

Recall

Ukrainian drivers who lost documents due to the war can restore their licenses and technical passports free of charge. This requires a document from the investigator confirming the status of the injured person.

