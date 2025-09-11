In Ukraine, obtaining a certain category of driver's license has been simplified: details

$41.120.13
48.290.09
ukenru
Exclusive
September 10, 03:04 PM • 21662 views
Will the European Union abandon Russian gas under US pressure: an expert explains
Exclusive
September 10, 01:48 PM • 60514 views
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
September 10, 01:15 PM • 34960 views
Trump demands death penalty for killer of Ukrainian Iryna Zarutska
Exclusive
September 10, 12:25 PM • 37345 views
A criminal case will be opened against the suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, if the official investigation reveals elements of a crime in his actions - lawyer
September 10, 12:10 PM • 37175 views
NATO activates Article 4 after Russian drone attack on Poland
Exclusive
September 10, 10:41 AM • 68196 views
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
September 10, 08:44 AM • 89077 views
World leaders reacted harshly to the Russian drone attack on Ukraine and the violation of Polish airspaceVideo
Exclusive
September 10, 08:33 AM • 69836 views
Russian drones crossed the Polish border: expert predicts a new wave of IPSO from Russia
September 10, 07:09 AM • 35390 views
"No grounds for panic" - Tusk on Russian drones in Poland
September 10, 06:41 AM • 39458 views
Russian drone crashed into a residential building in Poland: roof and car damaged, residents alarmed
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
3.1m/s
65%
756mm
Popular news
16 Russian drones have already been found in Poland, one of them crashed near a military baseSeptember 10, 07:42 PM • 18830 views
Since the beginning of the day, there have been 153 combat engagements at the front: Russia is exerting the most pressure in several directionsSeptember 10, 07:49 PM • 4062 views
Military Medical Examination of the Armed Forces of Ukraine extends to other law enforcement agencies - SvyrydenkoSeptember 10, 08:09 PM • 3744 views
He was against aid to Ukraine, called for giving Crimea to Russia, and criticized Zelenskyy: what is Charlie Kirk known for?September 10, 09:47 PM • 3282 views
ATESH agents attacked an air defense plant in Tula (video)Video01:25 AM • 13710 views
Publications
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
Exclusive
September 10, 01:48 PM • 60537 views
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
Exclusive
September 10, 10:41 AM • 68207 views
"They just pulled the plug on us": Concordia co-founder Yulia Sosedka told how the National Bank decided to withdraw the bank from the marketSeptember 10, 09:29 AM • 50111 views
World leaders reacted harshly to the Russian drone attack on Ukraine and the violation of Polish airspaceVideoSeptember 10, 08:44 AM • 89086 views
Russian drones crossed the Polish border: expert predicts a new wave of IPSO from Russia
Exclusive
September 10, 08:33 AM • 69844 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Donald Tusk
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
United States
Lithuania
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Coldplay announced the continuation of the "Music Of The Spheres" tour in 2027: over 130 new concerts aheadSeptember 10, 12:07 PM • 16996 views
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finalePhotoSeptember 9, 07:45 AM • 82055 views
Apple to unveil iPhone 17 at "Awe Dropping": Should we expect "revolutionary" changes?September 8, 03:39 PM • 74470 views
The film "Nuremberg" with Russell Crowe and Leo Woodall is nominated for an Oscar and has already surprised criticsPhotoSeptember 8, 03:06 PM • 70384 views
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the VictorsSeptember 8, 06:53 AM • 138786 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Twitter
Shahed-136
The Guardian
Pantsir missile system

In Ukraine, obtaining a certain category of driver's license has been simplified: details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 690 views

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has allowed obtaining a category CE driver's license without the mandatory one-year experience. Truck drivers will be able to drive a truck with a trailer more easily and quickly.

In Ukraine, obtaining a certain category of driver's license has been simplified: details

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine adopted a decision that allows obtaining a category CE driver's license during martial law without the mandatory one-year experience of driving category C trucks. This was announced by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko, reports UNN.

Details

According to Yulia Svyrydenko, truck drivers will be able to more easily and quickly obtain the right to drive a truck with a trailer.

Now, during martial law, category C drivers who have undergone retraining and passed a practical exam have the right to drive category CE vehicles without the requirement of having one year of experience.

- she wrote in her Telegram channel.

"We have made changes to the Regulations on the procedure for issuing driver's licenses and admitting citizens to driving vehicles," added the Prime Minister of Ukraine.

Recall

Ukrainian drivers who lost documents due to the war can restore their licenses and technical passports free of charge. This requires a document from the investigator confirming the status of the injured person.

Ukrainians in Poland face fines for driving: what changes from October 109.09.25, 02:42 • 30367 views

Vita Zelenetska

SocietyAuto
Yulia Svyrydenko
Ukraine