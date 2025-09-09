Ukrainians in Poland face fines for driving: what changes from October 1

$41.220.13
48.160.03
ukenru
September 8, 05:31 PM • 9430 views
Enemy attacked Cabinet of Ministers building with Iskander missile - Yermak
September 8, 04:59 PM • 16020 views
Yermak discussed security guarantees and strengthening sanctions against Russia with Rubio
September 8, 03:42 PM • 20657 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play second qualifying match against AzerbaijanPhotoVideo
September 8, 12:50 PM • 19555 views
NATO Secretary General to travel to London for Ramstein-format meeting on September 9
September 8, 12:30 PM • 40968 views
A military unit that committed war crimes in Bucha was attacked in Russia: there are dead and woundedPhoto
Exclusive
September 8, 12:10 PM • 24877 views
Deficit in Ukrainian pharmacies: one of the most popular drugs disappeared from sale, what happened and when to expect its return
Exclusive
September 8, 09:57 AM • 26101 views
The Cyber Corps of the HUR blocked fuel cards in Russia and “crashed” dozens of enemy online resourcesPhoto
Exclusive
September 8, 08:37 AM • 26477 views
Hryvnia on steroids: why September is traditionally a month of currency optimism and what to expect in the currency market
September 8, 06:26 AM • 27087 views
Russia and Belarus may attack NATO as part of the Zapad-2025 exercises: the Suwałki Corridor is under threat
September 8, 12:43 AM • 30086 views
On Monday, European leaders will arrive in the US to discuss an agreement on Ukraine - Trump
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+15°
1m/s
95%
754mm
Popular news
The film "Nuremberg" with Russell Crowe and Leo Woodall is nominated for an Oscar and has already surprised criticsPhotoSeptember 8, 03:06 PM • 11756 views
Apple to unveil iPhone 17 at "Awe Dropping": Should we expect "revolutionary" changes?September 8, 03:39 PM • 11434 views
Everything indicates that Putin's plans will not be limited to Ukraine - MerzSeptember 8, 04:18 PM • 3992 views
What makes us eat more sugar? Scientists have found an unexpected reasonSeptember 8, 05:48 PM • 3542 views
Navrotskyi stated "different views" with Nausėda regarding Ukraine's EU membership08:07 PM • 5140 views
Publications
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play second qualifying match against AzerbaijanPhotoVideoSeptember 8, 03:42 PM • 20658 views
AN-32P Firekiller: Ukrainian aircraft extinguishes large-scale fires abroadSeptember 8, 01:06 PM • 21851 views
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the VictorsSeptember 8, 06:53 AM • 75726 views
How to get rid of ants in the apartment, garden and orchard: tipsPhotoSeptember 8, 06:30 AM • 59017 views
Even corruption crimes are not always subject to NABU investigation and not always subject to HACC jurisdiction, or how grounds for overturning a court decision arisePhotoSeptember 8, 05:30 AM • 59853 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Andriy Sybiha
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
Kyiv Oblast
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Apple to unveil iPhone 17 at "Awe Dropping": Should we expect "revolutionary" changes?September 8, 03:39 PM • 11445 views
The film "Nuremberg" with Russell Crowe and Leo Woodall is nominated for an Oscar and has already surprised criticsPhotoSeptember 8, 03:06 PM • 11769 views
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the VictorsSeptember 8, 06:53 AM • 75726 views
Jessie J returned to the stage after cancer surgery: she performed with her two-year-old sonPhotoSeptember 7, 08:47 AM • 40179 views
A thousand times "yes": blogger Kvitkova is marrying Dynamo footballer BrazhkoPhotoVideoSeptember 6, 06:22 PM • 44132 views
Actual
Fake news
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
Financial Times
Leopard 2

Ukrainians in Poland face fines for driving: what changes from October 1

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6 views

From October 1, Ukrainians in Poland may receive a fine of 2,000 zlotys for invalid driver's licenses. This is due to the expiration of a special resolution that allowed the use of Ukrainian licenses.

Ukrainians in Poland face fines for driving: what changes from October 1

From October 1, Ukrainians in Poland may face serious fines. The reason is that a special resolution allowing the use of Ukrainian driver's licenses in the country is expiring. This is reported by  uamotors, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that if the document is not extended, anyone who, after six months of staying in Poland, does not replace their national license with a Polish one, risks a fine of PLN 2,000, which is about UAH 22.8 thousand.

Polish law clearly states: after 180 days of staying in the country, foreigners must replace their documents, otherwise they face administrative responsibility

- the post says.

The abolition of the special law will mean that Ukrainians will urgently need to change their licenses, as mass police checks can lead to a large number of fines. On social networks, people even joke that a significant part of the Polish budget's revenue is formed precisely thanks to such mandates, but for drivers, this can become a real problem.

For comparison: in Ukraine, there is also a system of fines, but the amounts are much smaller. For example, for violating environmental regulations - illegal collection of mushrooms, berries, nuts, or other wild plants without a special permit (forest ticket) - one will have to pay from UAH 17 to UAH 51. If it concerns officials, the fine ranges from UAH 51 to UAH 119.

Although Ukrainian sums seem symbolic compared to Polish ones, both examples demonstrate one thing: both in Ukraine and abroad, clear rules apply, and non-compliance can have unpleasant consequences.

Recall

In the EU, changes to driver's license issuance rules have been agreed upon, and penalties for serious violations, which will apply in all EU countries, have been strengthened. Digital licenses are also being introduced and the age for bus drivers has been lowered.

New driver's license, if lost during the war, can be obtained free of charge - Ministry of Internal Affairs06.08.25, 14:30 • 2178 views

Vita Zelenetska

Our people abroadAuto
European Union
Ukraine
Poland