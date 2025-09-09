Ukrainians in Poland face fines for driving: what changes from October 1

From October 1, Ukrainians in Poland may face serious fines. The reason is that a special resolution allowing the use of Ukrainian driver's licenses in the country is expiring. This is reported by uamotors, according to UNN.

It is noted that if the document is not extended, anyone who, after six months of staying in Poland, does not replace their national license with a Polish one, risks a fine of PLN 2,000, which is about UAH 22.8 thousand.

Polish law clearly states: after 180 days of staying in the country, foreigners must replace their documents, otherwise they face administrative responsibility - the post says.

The abolition of the special law will mean that Ukrainians will urgently need to change their licenses, as mass police checks can lead to a large number of fines. On social networks, people even joke that a significant part of the Polish budget's revenue is formed precisely thanks to such mandates, but for drivers, this can become a real problem.

For comparison: in Ukraine, there is also a system of fines, but the amounts are much smaller. For example, for violating environmental regulations - illegal collection of mushrooms, berries, nuts, or other wild plants without a special permit (forest ticket) - one will have to pay from UAH 17 to UAH 51. If it concerns officials, the fine ranges from UAH 51 to UAH 119.

Although Ukrainian sums seem symbolic compared to Polish ones, both examples demonstrate one thing: both in Ukraine and abroad, clear rules apply, and non-compliance can have unpleasant consequences.

In the EU, changes to driver's license issuance rules have been agreed upon, and penalties for serious violations, which will apply in all EU countries, have been strengthened. Digital licenses are also being introduced and the age for bus drivers has been lowered.

