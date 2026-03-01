Verstappen spoke frankly about the approaching end of his Formula 1 career

Three-time world champion Max Verstappen made a surprising statement during pre-season testing in Bahrain, admitting that he is currently "closer to the end" of his journey in royal races. Despite the 28-year-old driver remaining the main favorite for the 2026 season and aiming to reclaim the title, he is increasingly skeptical about the sport's new technical regulations. This was reported by Motorsportweek, writes UNN.

Details

Verstappen makes no secret of his disappointment with the new hybrid engines, comparing future cars to "Formula E on steroids," which significantly affects his motivation to stay in the series. The racer noted that the current busy calendar with 24 stages a year takes up too much time, which he prefers to spend with family and friends.

According to Max, a recent vacation in the mountains and family events helped him realize that the number of titles will not matter in old age, unlike moments spent with loved ones.

Lack of ambition to set historical records

Unlike many motorsport legends, the current Red Bull leader assures that he does not care how many championship cups will be in his collection.

I don't care if I win four or eight — the racer said.

He emphasized that life is too short to spend a quarter of a century exclusively on racing and constant flights around the world. Although Verstappen admits some dramatization of his statements, his position remains firm: he is not going to live only for sports and is ready to leave as soon as he stops enjoying the process.

