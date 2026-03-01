Verstappen spoke frankly about the approaching end of his Formula 1 career

$43.210.00
51.020.00
ukenru
01:50 AM • 2974 views
Iranian state television officially confirmed the death of Ali Khamenei, along with his daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter.
12:05 AM • 10337 views
Heavy and pinpoint bombings will continue without interruption - Trump on operation against Iran
09:48 PM • 28031 views
Trump officially confirmed the elimination of Iran's supreme leader Ali KhameneiPhoto
February 28, 12:56 PM • 36896 views
War in Iran could cause a shortage of air defense missiles in Ukraine - Financial Times
February 28, 11:55 AM • 48468 views
Residence of Iran's supreme leader destroyed in US and Israeli strikesPhoto
February 28, 08:36 AM • 42960 views
Trump confirmed US participation in Israel's operation against Iran
February 28, 07:12 AM • 47054 views
Israel and the US attacked Iran - 30 targets hit, including intelligence headquarters
February 27, 07:28 PM • 49179 views
Russian troops blew up a dam near Kostiantynivka – a threat of ecological catastrophe emergedVideo
Exclusive
February 27, 03:15 PM • 55425 views
Spring: Is Ukraine threatened by large-scale flooding and what will happen to Kyiv?
February 27, 02:14 PM • 49306 views
Pension reform planned for parliamentary consideration this year - Minister
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−1°
2m/s
75%
758mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Iran closed passage for ships through the Strait of Hormuz - MediaFebruary 28, 05:23 PM • 9748 views
Ursula von der Leyen convenes special security meeting over Iran crisisFebruary 28, 06:10 PM • 6862 views
IDF reported using over 200 aircraft to strike 500 targets in IranFebruary 28, 06:20 PM • 7626 views
Russia stated its readiness to accept security guarantees for Ukraine from the US - BudanovFebruary 28, 06:34 PM • 6144 views
Israel closes natural gas fields amid attack on IranFebruary 28, 07:01 PM • 6680 views
Publications
Top iconic horrors: classics that never get oldVideoFebruary 27, 08:06 PM • 44404 views
China warns its citizens in Russia about the risk of military service: what is behind this signalFebruary 27, 04:38 PM • 48522 views
Pakistan and Afghanistan on the brink of open war - what this means for UkraineFebruary 27, 03:45 PM • 41237 views
When to expect magnetic storms in March - NOAA forecastFebruary 27, 02:39 PM • 45237 views
How to transfer data from one Android smartphone to another - instructionsFebruary 27, 02:16 PM • 46256 views
Actual people
Ali Khamenei
Donald Trump
Kyrylo Budanov
Benjamin Netanyahu
Pete Hegseth
Actual places
Iran
United States
Israel
Tehran
Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Spring 2026 - Ukraine prepares music concerts, festivals, and exhibitionsPhotoFebruary 28, 09:42 AM • 24648 views
From TV series to Manhattan streets: John F. Kennedy Jr.'s style is back in fashionPhotoFebruary 27, 06:52 PM • 24240 views
Legendary Jim Carrey triumphed at the Cesar Awards and thanked his family in his speechFebruary 27, 05:35 PM • 24002 views
David Guetta becomes a father at 58: first photos of newborn SkylerPhotoFebruary 27, 04:49 PM • 24105 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with TsymbalyukFebruary 27, 04:23 AM • 38200 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Shahed-136
Heating

Verstappen spoke frankly about the approaching end of his Formula 1 career

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2 views

During testing in Bahrain, Max Verstappen stated that he is "closer to the end" of his Formula 1 career. He is disappointed with the new regulations and the packed calendar, preferring to spend time with his family.

Verstappen spoke frankly about the approaching end of his Formula 1 career

Three-time world champion Max Verstappen made a surprising statement during pre-season testing in Bahrain, admitting that he is currently "closer to the end" of his journey in royal races. Despite the 28-year-old driver remaining the main favorite for the 2026 season and aiming to reclaim the title, he is increasingly skeptical about the sport's new technical regulations. This was reported by Motorsportweek, writes UNN.

Details

Verstappen makes no secret of his disappointment with the new hybrid engines, comparing future cars to "Formula E on steroids," which significantly affects his motivation to stay in the series. The racer noted that the current busy calendar with 24 stages a year takes up too much time, which he prefers to spend with family and friends.

According to Max, a recent vacation in the mountains and family events helped him realize that the number of titles will not matter in old age, unlike moments spent with loved ones.

Lack of ambition to set historical records

Unlike many motorsport legends, the current Red Bull leader assures that he does not care how many championship cups will be in his collection.

I don't care if I win four or eight

— the racer said.

He emphasized that life is too short to spend a quarter of a century exclusively on racing and constant flights around the world. Although Verstappen admits some dramatization of his statements, his position remains firm: he is not going to live only for sports and is ready to leave as soon as he stops enjoying the process.

Formula 1: 21-year-old Isack Hadjar to join reigning world champion Max Verstappen at Red Bull Racing02.12.25, 17:41 • 4356 views

Stepan Haftko

Sports
Technology
Bahrain