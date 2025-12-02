$42.340.08
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian fakes about the capture of Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, and Vovchansk
Exclusive
11:54 AM • 21946 views
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?Photo
Exclusive
11:33 AM • 22304 views
Manipulation under the guise of "defense": what is behind Putin's statements about a "security zone" on the border
10:36 AM • 17106 views
"Things that cannot be discussed over the phone": Zelenskyy received a detailed report from the delegation after Miami and instructed to continue working with Trump's team
10:08 AM • 18744 views
US plans to return frozen assets to Russia in EU after peace deal - Politico
Exclusive
December 2, 06:00 AM • 52045 views
Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
December 1, 05:14 PM • 49547 views
Timur Mindich case: court chose pre-trial detention for the defendant
Exclusive
December 1, 03:35 PM • 59341 views
Ukraine-US talks in Miami: what to expect next
December 1, 02:52 PM • 50086 views
The government approved a series of decisions on community energy efficiency: what is envisioned
December 1, 01:38 PM • 45783 views
Explosions occurred on the railway in two regions of the Russian Federation: fuel and lubricant depots were destroyed, and the railway track was damaged.PhotoVideo
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Formula 1: 21-year-old Isack Hadjar to join reigning world champion Max Verstappen at Red Bull Racing

Kyiv • UNN

 • 328 views

Oracle Red Bull Racing has announced that 21-year-old Isack Hadjar will become the second driver in 2026, replacing Yuki Tsunoda. Hadjar will join Max Verstappen amidst significant technical changes and the debut of the Red Bull Ford power unit.

Formula 1: 21-year-old Isack Hadjar to join reigning world champion Max Verstappen at Red Bull Racing

Oracle Red Bull Racing announced that 21-year-old Isack Hadjar will be its second driver in 2026. He will join current world champion Max Verstappen and replace Yuki Tsunoda, who will move to the role of Red Bull's test and reserve driver. This was reported by UNN with reference to Red Bull Racing.

Details

Isack Hadjar is in his debut Formula 1 season with Visa Cash App Racing Bulls and has already achieved a podium finish at the Dutch Grand Prix. In 2026, he and Max Verstappen will become part of a new stage in Red Bull's development, when the biggest technical changes in a decade will come into force in the championship and the Red Bull Ford power unit will debut.

Most importantly, he has demonstrated pure speed, which is the number one requirement in this sport. We believe Isack can thrive alongside Max and create magic on the track!

– said Laurent Mekies, CEO and Team Principal of Oracle Red Bull Racing.

Hadjar's arrival marks the end of Yuki Tsunoda's performances in the main Red Bull Racing lineup. He has been with Red Bull teams since 2019 and has competed in over a hundred races. In 2026, Tsunoda will become a test and reserve driver. Laurent Mekies thanked the driver for his work.

It's impossible not to love Yuki, his personality is infectious, and he has become a special part of the Red Bull family. On behalf of everyone at Red Bull, I thank him for his contribution.

– said Laurent Mekies.

In turn, Isack Hadjar, commenting on the transition, stated: "I am very grateful to Oracle Red Bull Racing for the opportunity and trust given to me to compete at the highest level of Formula 1. This is a great step, working with the best and learning from Max is something I can't wait for."

In 2026, Red Bull Racing will start the season with a new lineup and new technical regulations. The team expects that the combination of Verstappen and Hadjar will be a strong foundation for fighting in the next era of Formula 1.

Recall

After three wins in the last four races, racing driver Max Verstappen reduced his gap to Oscar Piastri to 40 points. Team principals believe he is capable of an unprecedented turnaround in the fight for a fifth title.

Alla Kiosak

SportsNews of the World
Technology