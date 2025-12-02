Formula 1: 21-year-old Isack Hadjar to join reigning world champion Max Verstappen at Red Bull Racing

Oracle Red Bull Racing announced that 21-year-old Isack Hadjar will be its second driver in 2026. He will join current world champion Max Verstappen and replace Yuki Tsunoda, who will move to the role of Red Bull's test and reserve driver. This was reported by UNN with reference to Red Bull Racing.

Isack Hadjar is in his debut Formula 1 season with Visa Cash App Racing Bulls and has already achieved a podium finish at the Dutch Grand Prix. In 2026, he and Max Verstappen will become part of a new stage in Red Bull's development, when the biggest technical changes in a decade will come into force in the championship and the Red Bull Ford power unit will debut.

Most importantly, he has demonstrated pure speed, which is the number one requirement in this sport. We believe Isack can thrive alongside Max and create magic on the track! – said Laurent Mekies, CEO and Team Principal of Oracle Red Bull Racing.

Hadjar's arrival marks the end of Yuki Tsunoda's performances in the main Red Bull Racing lineup. He has been with Red Bull teams since 2019 and has competed in over a hundred races. In 2026, Tsunoda will become a test and reserve driver. Laurent Mekies thanked the driver for his work.

It's impossible not to love Yuki, his personality is infectious, and he has become a special part of the Red Bull family. On behalf of everyone at Red Bull, I thank him for his contribution. – said Laurent Mekies.

In turn, Isack Hadjar, commenting on the transition, stated: "I am very grateful to Oracle Red Bull Racing for the opportunity and trust given to me to compete at the highest level of Formula 1. This is a great step, working with the best and learning from Max is something I can't wait for."

In 2026, Red Bull Racing will start the season with a new lineup and new technical regulations. The team expects that the combination of Verstappen and Hadjar will be a strong foundation for fighting in the next era of Formula 1.

